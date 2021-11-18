IND vs NZ 2021: "I've just been replicating whatever I do in the nets over here" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat as India thumped New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.

The batter from Mumbai has been on a run-scoring spree ever since he stepped into international cricket. He made his way into the Indian team after a couple of impressive seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He has scored 243 runs at 48.60, including three fifties and continued the rich vein of form against the Kiwis.

Speaking at the post-match show, Suryakumar Yadad said:

"I've not been doing anything different. Just been myself and doing whatever I've been doing over the last 2-3 years. I've just been replicating whatever I do in the nets over here. If I get out, I just come out of the nets, go into the dressing room and think what else I could have done. It helps me during the game."

After the bowlers restricted the Black Caps to 164 runs, skipper Rohit Sharma (48) got India off to a blistering start. After KL Rahul got out, Suryakumar Yadav joined the party with Rohit. They added 59 runs for the second wicket before Suryakumar (62) forged another crucial 35-run stand with Rishabh Pant to take the game deep.

The Mumbai Indians batter asserted the wicket was beautifully set for the stroke-players.

"It was a beautiful wicket to bat on. With the dew coming in, the ball was also coming onto the bat really well. It did slow down a bit later but happy to come out with a win," the 31-year-old cricketer added.

With 10 runs needed off the final six balls, Rishabh Pant kept his cool to take India home with two balls to spare.

"Disappointed at not finishing the game" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar will be mad at himself for throwing away his wicket in an attempt to play an extravagant shot off Trent Boult. He tried to sweep the pacer off his pads and missed the ball completely, leaving his stumps unguarded.

"I was disappointed at not finishing the game but that happens - as for Trent, it's my wife's birthday as well so that (the wicket) was a gift from him (laughs)," Suryakumar concluded.

With 1-0 up in the series, India and New Zealand face each other's in a day's time in Ranchi.

