IND vs NZ 2021: "If it was not for the IPL, I don't think people would have said let's bring Harshal Patel into the side" - Ajay Jadeja 

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja noted IPL's role in Harshal Patel's maiden appearance in Team India colors.

Harshal made his India international debut today against New Zealand in the T20 series. He took two wickets as well, performing well.

The seamer has capped 63 appearances in the IPL with the most recent edition being his most notable one. He created history by picking up the most wickets by an Indian in a single edition with 32 wickets. He won the purple cap in the process as well.

Ajay Jadeja also revealed his desire to keep Harshal Patel as a secret weapon for next year's World Cup. He suggested to not over use Harshal in the build up to the event. Team India will be playing a total of 19 T20Is until the tournament in Australia commences. While speaking on Cricbuzz, Jadeja said:

"If it was not for the IPL, I don't think people would have said let's bring Harshal Patel into the side. What he did in the IPL, was an eye-opener for several people. The key to his bowling is his dip. In spite of the New Zealand batsmen knowing what he does with the slower ball, they had no clue and still struggled. I would like India to have him as a weapon when they get to the World Cup and not blunt this weapon by the time you get there."

Harshal Patel was adjudged as the player of the match in his debut for India for his spell of 2-25. He played a significant role in reducing New Zealand to just 153-6 in conditions heavily influenced by dew across both conditions.

The way Harshal Patel is bowling, he is at the top of his bowling right now: Karthik

Dinesh Karthik also praised the efforts put in by Harshal Patel. He impressed not only on his debut, but over the course of the last 7-9 years in the Indian domestic circuit. The soon-to-be 31-year-old has played 64 First Class games for Haryana. Karthik added:

"3 off the 4 overs Harshal Patel bowled were bang on. The third over he picked a couple of wickets, but went for runs. The way he was able to hold pressure and react well to it, was a very good job by him."

Karthik further added:

"As I said, players who play domestic cricket for a period of time, toils under the sun with only 2 dogs watching, put up their skills, and come into the International level, he's done the hard yards, he deserves the credit he is getting. The way he is bowling, he is at the top of his bowling right now."

Harshal Patel got a spot in the playing XI following an injury to Mohammad Siraj in the first T20I in Jaipur.

