IND vs NZ 2021: [In Pictures] Team India's first practice session ahead of Kanpur Test

Having clinched the T20I series 3-0, Team India are now gearing up for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which begins in Kanpur on November 25. The hosts had their first practice session ahead of the match on Tuesday.

BCCI’s official Twitter handle shared pictures of the Indian team preparing for the first Test. In one of the images, head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour are seen having a serious discussion with the entire Team India squad. In another picture, left-arm seamer Axar Patel is seen having some fun.

The BCCI shared the pictures on Twitter with the caption:

“When #TeamIndia hit the ground running in Kanpur ahead of the 1st #INDvNZ Test.”

Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Team India in the first Test, with Virat Kohli being rested. Kohli, who was not part of the T20Is as well, will be back to take charge of the side for the second Test that will be played in Mumbai.

Senior opener Rohit Sharma, who led the T20I squad, has been rested for both the Test matches.

Big blow for Team India as KL Rahul ruled out of series

In a jolt for Team India, experienced batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the Test series due to an injury. Suryakumar Yadav has been named as Rahul’s replacement in India's Test squad.

Sharing an update on Rahul, BCCI informed that he has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh. The Team India opener will now undergo rehabilitation at the NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month.

BCCI @BCCI



KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand.



More details here -#INDvNZ @Paytm NEWS - Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad.KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand.More details here - bcci.tv/articles/2021/… NEWS - Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad.KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand.More details here -bcci.tv/articles/2021/… #INDvNZ @Paytm https://t.co/uZp21Ybajx

Rahul made a successful return to the Test squad during the away series in England. He displayed amazing temperament and technique, finishing the series with 315 runs in four Tests at an average of 39.38. In Rahul and Rohit’s absence, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill are likely to open the innings for India against New Zealand.

Rahul’s replacement for the Test series, Suryakumar, is yet to play a Test for Team India. He was flown to England from Sri Lanka as a back-up for injured batters but did not get a game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 31-year-old has played three ODIs and 11 T20Is so far, and has four international half-centuries to his name. He was part of the Indian squad that whitewashed New Zealand 3-0.

Edited by Sai Krishna