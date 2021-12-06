"Feels good when a guy fares well after waiting and working hard for his opportunity" - Wasim Jaffer on Jayant Yadav

Off-spinner Jayant Yadav took four wickets in New Zealand's second innings to help India win the second Test in Mumbai and seal the two-match series 1-0. It was a terrific effort by Jayant, who was playing in only his fifth Test.

Jayant played his previous Test in February 2017 and has waited patiently for his comeback opportunity.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer hailed Jayant's perseverance.

In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer said:

"When you keep on playing domestic cricket regularly, you become accustomed to toil and work hard, and grab the opportunity whenever it comes your way. And Jayant Yadav is well and truly aware of this. Yes, he's behind Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar in the pecking order, however he keeps himself ready for every chance. It feels good when a guy fares well after waiting and working hard for his opportunity."

Yadav outfoxed the Kiwis to return figures of 14-4-49-4 in the second innings.

"Final frontier for every team is to beat India in India" - Wasim Jaffer

India won the two-Test series against New Zealand 1-0

Jaffer described India as the final frontier for every Test side after the hosts stretched their unbeaten run to 14 consecutive Test series wins at home, having last lost in 2013.

"Once Australia used to dominate like this at home. And earlier than that West Indies as well. However, India conquered the Australian frontier a couple of times recently. In the same way I feel that the final frontier for every nation around the globe is to beat India in India," Jaffer said.

It's tough to win in India, Jaffer opined.

"To defeat India in India, opposition have to play excellent cricket throughout the five days. It's extremely tough for them. First while batting, and secondly it's not easy to outbowl India. Teams do fight for the first 2-3 days, but gas-out after that. It's definitely one of the toughest places to win," Jaffer concluded.

India travel to South Africa next for three Tests and as many ODIs.

