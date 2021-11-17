IND vs NZ 2021: KL Rahul slips out of top 5, Suryakumar Yadav down to 83rd in latest ICC T20I Rankings for Batters

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20I series, the Indian T20I team's vice-captain KL Rahul has dropped out of the top 5 of the ICC T20I Rankings for Batters. The right-handed batter slipped to number six, courtesy of Devon Conway and Mohammad Rizwan's rise.

Aaron Finch was fourth last week, while Conway was seventh. The two batters exchanged positions as Conway jumped three places while Finch fell to the seventh rank. Mohammad Rizwan climbed to fifth spot and pushed KL Rahul down to sixth.

Babar Azam continues to be at the top of the ICC T20I Rankings for Batters, while Dawid Malan and Aiden Markram are the other two batters in the top 3. Virat Kohli is the only Indian apart from KL Rahul present in the top 10.

Outside the top 10, India's new T20I captain Rohit Sharma has slipped a rung to 16th, while Suryakumar Yadav has dropped to 83rd position. Despite staying out of action for a while, Shreyas Iyer has risen to 48th spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batters.

Speaking of the bowlers' charts, the Indian names did not move much, while Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa is now in the top 3. Zampa is behind Wanindu Hasaranga and Tabraiz Shamsi in the rankings.

KL Rahul will be in action tonight against New Zealand

KL Rahul will have an opportunity to return to the top 5 of the ICC T20I Rankings for Batters this week. He will play three T20Is against New Zealand on home soil.

The new vice-captain of the Indian T20I team has a brilliant record on Indian pitches, so it should not be a surprise if Rahul ends the series against New Zealand as one of the top run-getters.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee