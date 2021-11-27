Maharashtra Government allows 25% seating capacity for India vs New Zealand Test in Mumbai

Test cricket will return to Mumbai after five years next week, but the Wankhede Stadium will not be jam-packed for the India vs New Zealand Test match. The Maharashtra Government has allowed only 25% seating capacity at Wankhede Stadium, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

Wankhede Stadium has a seating capacity of 33,000 fans. Hence, a maximum of 8,250 fans will be present at the venue to witness Indian captain Virat Kohli's return to Test cricket.

Mumbai Cricket Association officials had asked the government officials for clarity regarding the number of fans to be allowed. They received the final answer earlier today.

Earlier this month, Jaipur, Ranchi and Kolkata hosted the India vs New Zealand T20I series. Jaipur and Ranchi allowed 100% capacity crowd, while the Kolkata T20I saw Eden Gardens filled with up to 70% seating capacity.

India bounce back in Kanpur; end Day 3 with a 63-run first-innings lead

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will go head-to-head in Mumbai next week

The first match of the India vs New Zealand Test series is underway in Kanpur right now. The home side batted first and posted a 345-run total on the board. Debutant Shreyas Iyer scored a century.

In reply, New Zealand got off to a great start. Tom Latham and Will Young stitched up a magnificent first-wicket partnership of 151 runs. However, India bounced back after Ravichandran Ashwin broke the opening stand.

Axar Patel turned the momentum in India's favor by taking a five-wicket haul. New Zealand ended with 296 runs on the board, handing India a 49-run first-innings lead.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



📷 BCCI



#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for 🇮🇳 who picked up his fifth five-wicket haul in just four Tests 🙌📷 BCCI Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for 🇮🇳 who picked up his fifth five-wicket haul in just four Tests 🙌📷 BCCI#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ https://t.co/svHTsTxujF

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India lost Shubman Gill's wicket before Day 3 ended. Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal remained unbeaten in the middle. India are 14/1 after five overs. They head into the Test's penultimate day with a 63-run lead and nine wickets in hand.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Can India take a 1-0 lead in the Test series against New Zealand? Yes No 2 votes so far