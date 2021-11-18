IND vs NZ 2021: "If I can pick his brains it would be amazing" - Rachin Ravindra hopes to get a few pointers from Rahul Dravid 

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra spoke about his interactions with Team India head coach Rahul Dravid from the past and admits he wishes to learn even more while on the tour. Rachin celebrated his 22nd birthday on Thursday, ahead of the do-or-die contest against India in Ranchi.

The left-handed batsman revealed that he has been up against youth teams coached by Rahul Dravid several times, through which he was able to interact with the legend. Now, with the Black Caps on tour and Rahul Dravid assuming control as Team India's head coach, Rachin wishes for more such interactions.

During a virtual press conference ahead of the 2nd T20I between the two sides, Rachin said:

"Yeah, Dravid is an absolute legend in the game and I played a bit of cricket against him when he was coaching in India A and a few series a couple of years ago when he came to New Zealand. He was coaching those guys and the India U-19 team. So it’s just awesome to interact with them a little bit."

Rachin added:

"Obviously, I’d love to interact a little bit more during this series, he’s an absolute legend in the game. So if I can pick his brains it would be amazing,"

Rachin was dismissed for seven runs by Mohammad Siraj in the first T20I in Jaipur. He has represented New Zealand in six T20Is so far after making his debut in the away series against Bangladesh prior to the World Cup.

They’re world-class spinners, especially Ashwin: Rachin Ravindra

Rachin heaped praise on India's spin legacy and reserved praise for off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He admitted that interacting with Ashwin has not been possible as of yet but he is looking forward to gaining a few tips. Rachin added:

“They’ve been doing it for a really long time. They’re world-class spinners especially Ashwin he’s got an incredible record and he’s been around for a long time and the variations are incredible. Personally, I have not been in touch and would love to pick his brains any time."

