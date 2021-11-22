"If you're trying to do something for the team, that act will never go unnoticed" - Rohit Sharma reveals inspiring message from his first team meeting after IND vs NZ 2021 T20IS

Rohit Sharma has revealed the stirring message he propagated in his first team meeting ahead of the now-concluded T20I series against New Zealand.

The skipper said he and head coach Rahul Dravid assured the players that their attempts to absorb pressure or to take risks for the team "will never go unnoticed". He remarked that as leaders of the team, their job is to give players enough support that allows them to take their chances bravely under pressure.

Rohit Sharma said:

"The first meeting that we had, we spoke of this very clearly to all the players that if you're trying to do something for the team, that act will never go unnoticed. It will always be recognized when you're trying to put up your hand and take the pressure on yourself and trying to do something for the team. That is the job of the captain and the coach to tell the players that we do understand what you're trying to do for the team, you go and take your chances."

Rohit Sharma added:

"If it comes off, good, if not, we'll still back you because you're doing it for the team. Anything anyone does for the team, it's always a good sign and you have to back that thought and that's what we're going to do here and stay consistent to do that as much as possible."

Rohit Sharma's comments came after India completed a brilliant 3-0 clean-sweep over New Zealand in his maiden series as full-time T20I skipper. The Men in Blue defeated the Kiwis by a whopping 73 runs on Sunday to register their sixth straight win since the loss against the same opponents in the T20 World Cup.

"We will try our best to ensure that whenever the players step out they don't have any baggage" - Rohit Sharma

Speaking further, Rohit Sharma talked about the difficulties of picking the best 11 while being spoiled for choice with the talent at disposal in the country. He, however, remarked that he and Dravid are trying their best to ensure that this problem stays among them and players don't carry any such baggage to the field.

Rohit Sharma concluded:

"With the talent we have in India, it's not easy, you have to see so many options. Most of the guys who are sitting outside have also done really, really well. You try and fit everyone into the squad but only 11 can play so it's not easy. It's always tough but we will try our best to ensure that whenever the players step out they don't have any baggage."

India will not clash with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in a two-match series for the first time since the World Test Championship final. The first match will commence on November 25 in Kanpur.

Edited by Samya Majumdar