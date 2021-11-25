"There's a technical issue with him that he needs to work on"- Dinesh Karthik on Shubman Gill's fashion of dismissals 

Former Indian keeper Dinesh Karthik has pointed out that there's a technical issue with young Indian opener Shubman Gill's batting. The 36-year-old reflected that Gill goes across the ball and creates an unnecessary gap between his bat and pad.

Gill had a decent first session during Day 1 of the ongoing Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur. He scored a flamboyant half-century. However, in the first over of the second session, Kyle Jamieson bowled an inswinging delivery to Gill. It found its way through between his bat and pad, ultimately rattling the stumps.

Notably, this was the sixth time Gill had been dismissed courtesy of being bowled or LBW.

While speaking about the right-hander's recent trend of dismissals, Dinesh Karthik told ESPNcricinfo that it's not the mental side of things, but a technical issue. Karthik said that his KKR teammate needs to abstain himself from getting across the ball. Karthik mentioned that if Gill works on his technical issues, he can be consistent in all formats of the game. He said:

"There's a technical issue with him, he goes slightly across, and when you go across the ball then you tend to throw hands at the ball. That creates a bat-pad gap. Whereas if you stay slightly beside the ball and allow it to come to you, then you can play it - which is the right way to do it. As I saw the dismissal, it was clear that there's just one technical issue that he needs to work on."

He further added:

"There's nothing mental about it because he knows how to get big hundreds. This is a technical thing that he needs to work on so that he can be consistent in red ball cricket and this is also going to help him play white ball cricket better as well."

Shubman Gill scored five boundaries and a solitary six in his innings of 52 runs from 93 deliveries.

"I don't think Gill has a problem with converting starts into big ones." - Dinesh Karthik

The 36-year-old also divulged that Gill has no problem of converting his starts into big ones. He has scored a few double hundreds in domestic circuit.

Karthik stated that every time Gill has gone on to make a domestic hundred, he has converted them into double hundreds or 250+ scores.

"I don't think he has a problem in converting starts into big ones. I think he knows how to score hundreds and as an example every time he's got a 100 in first class cricket, he has converted them into double hundred or 250+," Dinesh Karthik concluded.

In the brief span of his Test career, the Punjab-born opener has now scored a quadruple of half-centuries. However, he has never reached a three-figure mark.

