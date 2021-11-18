 "Sky is Perfect no.3 for India!" - Fans react after Suryakumar Yadav steers India to a win against New Zealand in Jaipur in the 1st T20I

Team India got off to a winning start in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Suryakumar Yadav (62) and skipper Rohit Sharma (48) starred with the bat for the hosts and set a great platform for the team in the chase. Neither of the players could stay till the end to finish the chase though.
During the last few overs, the inexperienced Indian middle-order batters struggled to get going. As a result, things got a bit tense in the end as India needed ten runs from the last over.
Debutant Venkatesh Iyer hit a four and then perished quickly. Rishabh Pant then finished the game for India with an attacking stroke over mid-off.
Fans were thrilled to see a good knock from Suryakumar Yadav in the number three position today. Some felt that team management should give Suryakumar ample opportunities in that slot ahead of Virat Kohli, considering his success.
Few fans also trolled India for winning Paytm trophy games regularly and then going on to lose important matches in World Cup tournaments.
Fans react after Suryakumar Yadav steers Team India to a win against New Zealand in Jaipur in the 1st T20I
I would have loved to finish the game: Suryakumar Yadav
Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav disclosed that he would have ideally loved to finish the chase successfully. He would've liked to stay unbeaten in the end in the first T20I against New Zealand at Jaipur.
The talented Mumbai batter received the player of the match for his wonderful counter-attacking half-century. While speaking at the presentation ceremony, Suryakumar Yadav reflected on his recent batting performances. He said:
"I have not been doing anything differently. Was just being myself and have been doing the same for the last 3-4 years now. I usually bat the same way in the nets and then I try to replicate the same in the middle during the match. I try and put a lot of pressure on myself while batting in the nets. If I get out once then I just try to come out of the nets and think about the mistake I committed and it really helps when I play in the match."
He then added:
"The ball was coming on nicely with the dew coming in and later on, it became really slow. But in the end, was happy to be on the winning side. I would have loved to finish the game by staying till the end, but that's how you learn and move forward in this game."
Team India will now be looking to win the series when they take on the Kiwis side in the second T20I of the series on Friday, November 19.