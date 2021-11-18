 "Sky is Perfect no.3 for India!" - Fans react after Suryakumar Yadav steers India to a win against New Zealand in Jaipur in the 1st T20I

Team India got off to a winning start in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Suryakumar Yadav (62) and skipper Rohit Sharma (48) starred with the bat for the hosts and set a great platform for the team in the chase. Neither of the players could stay till the end to finish the chase though.

During the last few overs, the inexperienced Indian middle-order batters struggled to get going. As a result, things got a bit tense in the end as India needed ten runs from the last over.

Debutant Venkatesh Iyer hit a four and then perished quickly. Rishabh Pant then finished the game for India with an attacking stroke over mid-off.

Fans were thrilled to see a good knock from Suryakumar Yadav in the number three position today. Some felt that team management should give Suryakumar ample opportunities in that slot ahead of Virat Kohli, considering his success.

Few fans also trolled India for winning Paytm trophy games regularly and then going on to lose important matches in World Cup tournaments.

Fans react after Suryakumar Yadav steers Team India to a win against New Zealand in Jaipur in the 1st T20I

Ashutosh Srivastava @ashutosh_sri8

Great going on SKY 😍

Right now Suryakumar Yadav 💪

#INDvsNZ Surya Kumar Yadav just incredibleGreat going on SKY 😍Right now Suryakumar Yadav 💪 Surya Kumar Yadav just incredibleGreat going on SKY 😍Right now Suryakumar Yadav 💪#INDvsNZ https://t.co/t36r6jCWYB

Mahesh 💫 @CloudyCrick Statpadding ❎

Bashes spinners✅

Match Winner ✅



Perfect no.3 for India ! Statpadding ❎Bashes spinners✅Match Winner ✅ Perfect no.3 for India ! https://t.co/iQugFipzTa

CricBeat @Cric_beat



Most runs by Indian Captain



760 - Rohit Sharma*

534 - Virat Kohli

387 - MS Dhoni



#INDvsNZ After 1st 20 T20I InningsMost runs by Indian Captain760 - Rohit Sharma*534 - Virat Kohli387 - MS Dhoni After 1st 20 T20I InningsMost runs by Indian Captain760 - Rohit Sharma*534 - Virat Kohli387 - MS Dhoni#INDvsNZ

Muttu ms @muttu_ms India. India

In icc events. In Biletarial series India. India In icc events. In Biletarial series https://t.co/TDbWUzg1oi

\

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Surya’s boundary strokes are full of risk…but that’s exactly what makes him a dangerous T20 batter. If India’s indeed looking to develop a more aggressive template in T20i, India should continue investing in him. #IndvNZ Surya’s boundary strokes are full of risk…but that’s exactly what makes him a dangerous T20 batter. If India’s indeed looking to develop a more aggressive template in T20i, India should continue investing in him. #IndvNZ

🔨 @Mjolnir_45 Most runs for india 2021



TESTS - Rohit Sharma 906

T20I - Rohit Sharma 305 Most runs for india 2021TESTS - Rohit Sharma 906T20I - Rohit Sharma 305

𝗦𝗢𝗛𝗔𝗜𝗟⚔ @iamsohail__1



57(31).

32(17).

50(34).

11(8).

6*(2).

25*(19).

62(40).



7 Innings,

48.60 Average,

160.93 Strike Rate,

3 Fifties.

#INDvsNZ Suryakumar Yadav in T20I Internationals Career:-57(31).32(17).50(34).11(8).6*(2).25*(19).62(40).7 Innings,48.60 Average,160.93 Strike Rate,3 Fifties. Suryakumar Yadav in T20I Internationals Career:-57(31).32(17).50(34).11(8).6*(2).25*(19).62(40).7 Innings, 48.60 Average, 160.93 Strike Rate, 3 Fifties.#INDvsNZ https://t.co/HoNpW0bUAX

Asha @ashaa_45 If Rohit Sharma would have opened against New Zealand in World Cup then things could have been quiet different If Rohit Sharma would have opened against New Zealand in World Cup then things could have been quiet different

Bobby💫 @prathinnnn

No one in world can play this shot with ease like him ❤️

#NZvsIND #RohitSharma Ufff🥵No one in world can play this shot with ease like him ❤️ Ufff🥵 No one in world can play this shot with ease like him ❤️#NZvsIND #RohitSharma https://t.co/EsvQRXoZUM

Sagar Shinde @fcbsagarr45



#INDvsNZ Starting the Rohit and Dravid era with a win 💙😍 Starting the Rohit and Dravid era with a win 💙😍#INDvsNZ

'

ⒶⒷⒽⒾⓂⒶⓃⓎⓊ @_Abhimanyu____ #INDvNZ

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and India won the match by 5 wickets .



. Indian fans: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and India won the match by 5 wickets .. Indian fans: #INDvNZRohit Sharma wins the toss and India won the match by 5 wickets .. Indian fans: https://t.co/wb09aTzXgQ

DK @DineshKarthik



Good start for



#INDvNZ Well begun is job half done!Good start for #TeamIndia as well as for @ImRo45 & Rahul Dravid 😄 Well begun is job half done!Good start for #TeamIndia as well as for @ImRo45 & Rahul Dravid 😄#INDvNZ https://t.co/akd4XRedG5

Abhinav mukund @mukundabhinav A bit jittery in the end but #TeamIndia start off their campaign with a win in this new t20 era. Solid performances from Ashwin,Bhuvi,Sky and the captain himself. The new coaching staff must be pleased with this win. #INDvNZ A bit jittery in the end but #TeamIndia start off their campaign with a win in this new t20 era. Solid performances from Ashwin,Bhuvi,Sky and the captain himself. The new coaching staff must be pleased with this win. #INDvNZ

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra "Thanks to Trent Boult for dropping my catch. It was my wife's birthday as well". - Suryakumar Yadav. "Thanks to Trent Boult for dropping my catch. It was my wife's birthday as well". - Suryakumar Yadav. https://t.co/O1t9GAHREv

Sarang Bhalerao @bhaleraosarang When Rohit captained Mumbai for the first time ever in Ranji Trophy in 2012 it was in Jaipur (KL Saini Stadium) & Suryakumar Yadav was in the Mumbai XI back then! When Rohit captained Mumbai for the first time ever in Ranji Trophy in 2012 it was in Jaipur (KL Saini Stadium) & Suryakumar Yadav was in the Mumbai XI back then!

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Tight finish, but good win for India after poor performance in T20WC. Kiwis paid price for poor finish. With 8-10 runs more to defend may have been a different result. Credit though for keeping their nerve and taking match so deep. Dravid and Rohit will heave sigh of relief Tight finish, but good win for India after poor performance in T20WC. Kiwis paid price for poor finish. With 8-10 runs more to defend may have been a different result. Credit though for keeping their nerve and taking match so deep. Dravid and Rohit will heave sigh of relief

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan We should have won that convincingly. But all is well that ends well. #INDvsNZ We should have won that convincingly. But all is well that ends well. #INDvsNZ

Asha @ashaa_45 2 minutes silence for those who wanted India to lose the match under Rohit Sharma's captaincy 😁🔥 2 minutes silence for those who wanted India to lose the match under Rohit Sharma's captaincy 😁🔥

Sanjay filmiboy @Sanjaycsk13 India need middle order batsman. Natural top order batsman on middle won't work #NZvsIND India need middle order batsman. Natural top order batsman on middle won't work #NZvsIND

One minute down, next minute up @cricketroars India huffed and puffed to win a thriller in what should have really been a cake walk for India #INDvsNZ India huffed and puffed to win a thriller in what should have really been a cake walk for India #INDvsNZ

I would have loved to finish the game: Suryakumar Yadav

Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav disclosed that he would have ideally loved to finish the chase successfully. He would've liked to stay unbeaten in the end in the first T20I against New Zealand at Jaipur.

The talented Mumbai batter received the player of the match for his wonderful counter-attacking half-century. While speaking at the presentation ceremony, Suryakumar Yadav reflected on his recent batting performances. He said:

"I have not been doing anything differently. Was just being myself and have been doing the same for the last 3-4 years now. I usually bat the same way in the nets and then I try to replicate the same in the middle during the match. I try and put a lot of pressure on myself while batting in the nets. If I get out once then I just try to come out of the nets and think about the mistake I committed and it really helps when I play in the match."

He then added:

"The ball was coming on nicely with the dew coming in and later on, it became really slow. But in the end, was happy to be on the winning side. I would have loved to finish the game by staying till the end, but that's how you learn and move forward in this game."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Team India will now be looking to win the series when they take on the Kiwis side in the second T20I of the series on Friday, November 19.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Should Suryakumar Yadav be preferred over Virat Kohli at number 3 position in T20I cricket? Yes No 19 votes so far