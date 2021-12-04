"Surely India lose a review with Ashwin reviewing being bowled" - Brad Hogg after Ajaz Patel bamboozles off-spinner in 2nd Test

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has questioned Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin's decision to review after he was bowled by Ajaz Patel on Day 2 of the Mumbai Test.

Ashwin was bamboozled by the New Zealand spinner for a golden duck. The Indian no. 7 lunged forward to defend a ball from Patel, but the ball turned enough to go past his bat and dismantle the wickets.

Ashwin immediately went for a review even before the umpire raised his fingers, thinking he was given caught behind. But he soon realized the ball had kissed the outer part of the off-stump before landing in the keeper's hand.

The Indian spinner's decision to go for the review copped a lot of criticism on social media. Hogg believes Ashwin should have discussed the dismissal with his partner at the non-striker's end before going for review.

Taking to Twitter, Brad Hogg wrote:

"Surely India lose a review with Ashwin reviewing being bowled. If your unsure of why your out you consult your partner not be given a hint by the umpire."

In another tweet, Hogg said he was surprised to see Ravichandran Ashwin going for a referral.

"I was surprised he reviewed!" Hogg wrote.

India lost Wriddhiman Saha and Ashwin to Ajaz Patel, who picked up his third five-wicket haul in Tests, in a span of just two deliveries to feel the early tremors. But centurion Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel resisted the new ball well to stitch another crucial partnership to bail the hosts out of danger.

At the time of writing, India were 269/6 with Mayank batting on 143 alongside Axar Patel, who is on 23.

Indian off-spinner Ashwin eyeing 50 Test wickets in 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin recently went past Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 scalps to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format. The Indian off-spinner will now be eyeing another major record in Mumbai.

Ashwin needs just six more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the calendar year, a milestone that he has achieved three times previously in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He is currently tied with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi as the joint-highest wicket-taker in 2021 with 44 scalps.

If he manages to achieve this feat, Ashwin will go past Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble, who have also taken 50 wickets in a calendar year on three occasions.

