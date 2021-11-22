IND vs NZ 2021: "He hasn’t got his tempo right in T20 cricket" - Daniel Vettori on lack of fluency in Rishabh Pant's batting

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori feels dashing Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is yet to discover what works best for him in the T20 format. According to Vettori, Pant looked confused with the willow in hand during the New Zealand series.

Pant registered scores of 17* and 12* in the first two T20Is before being dismissed for 4 in Sunday’s match in Kolkata. His performances with the bat in the T20 format have not been convincing of late.

Asked what is ailing Pant when it comes to his batting in the 20-over format, Vettori opined during a discussion on ESPNCricinfo:

“He hasn’t got his tempo right in T20 cricket. He hasn’t quite understood his role, particularly in this series. Sometimes he is overly cautious, then he is reckless. It doesn’t feel like there is a flow to his game. When you see great T20 batters batting well, it is all about flow and momentum and you just feel a rhythm to it. He hasn’t quite got that yet.”

The Kiwi legend added that the think-tank needs to have a detailed chat with the youngster and explain exactly what their expectations are from him as a batter. Vettori elaborated:

“I will be surprised if they (team management) don’t talk long and hard about what they expect from him. But, the onus is on Pant to find that right tempo. The reality is, if he doesn’t, they can look elsewhere. They have Ishan Kishan and KL can keep wickets as well in T20. They will give Pant the opportunity to find his rhythm, knowing that they can change pretty quick as well.”

Before the series against New Zealand, Pant registered scores of 39, 12 and 27* during India’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

“He deserves a bit of a break” - Robin Uthappa feels Rishabh Pant looks mentally fatigued

Indian batter Robin Uthappa has a slightly different take on Pant’s inconsistency with the bat. He pointed out that the 24-year-old has been a part of the Indian team across formats over the last two years.

Backing the youngster to rediscover his mojo, Uthappa elaborated:

“Rishabh has been on the road with the Indian team for a couple of years non-stop. He has made himself available to play anything and everything without complaining. To be constantly in a bubble saps you. I am certain that also has an implication on the way he performs on the field. Maybe lack of clarity or mental fatigue, it could be just that as well. He is a high-class player and it’s a matter of time before he comes back and hits the ball the way we know he can. I think he deserves a bit of a break to just switch off from cricket.”

Pant has been rested for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which begins in Kanpur on November 25.

