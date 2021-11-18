IND vs NZ 2021: [Watch] Team India touchdown in Ranchi for the 2nd T20I 

Team India made their way to the eastern part of the country to face New Zealand in the second T20I of the series. The hosts have a chance to seal the series with a game remaining in Ranchi, a venue where India boast a 100 percent win record in the shortest format.

The venue will host a T20I for the first time in four years and the excitement in the city was palpable, with citizens lining the streets to watch the players make their way into the heart of the city from the airport.

The BCCI shared a video on their social media handles showcasing their journey from Jaipur to Ranchi.

The team departed the pink city on a winning note, with a joyful environment being a common tone over the course of the video. Players were seen with their tickets and going through customary security checks at the airport.

After reaching Ranchi, the players boarded the bus that would take them to their hotel. The convoy of vehicles was constantly cheered by the people on the sidelines.

Team India on the lookout to seal the series

The Men in Blue managed to take a 1-0 lead in the series, albeit a late hiccup during the chase. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will look to start their partnership with a series win right away to set the tone.

It is to be seen whether management plan on awarding chances to players on the bench right away or wait to seal an unassailable series lead.

The JSCA stadium in the state capital has hosted two T20Is till date, with India winning both of the fixtures by a comfortable margin.

The pitch curator has hinted at a sporty wicket with entertainment to be expected throughout, especially for the crowd at the stadium, which will be at full capacity.

The third T20I of the series is slated to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 21.

