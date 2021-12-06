[Watch] India lift trophy after beating New Zealand 1-0 in 2-match Test series

India continued their commanding run of form at home, beating New Zealand by 372 runs to clinch the two-match Test series on Monday. With the win, India have now registered their 14th straight Test series win at home.

After the first Test in Kanpur ended in a stalemate, the hosts produced a dominant performance to overcome the Kiwi challenge in Mumbai. Jayant Yadav starred on Day 4, taking four of the five wickets the hosts needed to clinch the match and the series.

Captain Virat Kohli received the trophy, and handed it over to Shreyas Iyer, who lifted the silverware in jubilation. The entire 17-member Indian team posed while grinning cheerfully.

You can watch the Indian team's winning celebrations below:

"Fantastic efforts from Virat Kohli and his team. Nearly won the first Test in Kanpur and went on to convincingly win the second and deciding Test match in Mumbai," chirped Dominic Cork on air.

Karnataka-born Mayank Agarwal was named the Man of the Match for his heroics in the first innings (150) and a well-made half-century (62) in the second. Ravichandran Ashwin was adjusted the Man of the Series for his bowling exploits, taking 14 wickets at an impressive average of just 11.36.

"Great to see the boys stepping up and taking their opportunities" - India head coach Rahul Dravid

England Lions vs India A - Day Three

Rahul Dravid ushered India into a new era by winning his first assignment as head coach of the Indian team. After whitewashing New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series, the hosts won the two-match test series 1-0.

The former India captain lauded the team's bench strength, saying the players who came stepped up and took their opportunities. He credited the players who didn't get enough chances to showcase their skills, saying during their post-match interaction:

"Great to see the boys stepping up and taking their opportunities. Yes, we were missing a few senior players. Credit to the guys who came in; Jayant had a difficult day yesterday, but learnt from it today. Mayank, Shreyas, Siraj, who don't get a lot of opportunities."

While saying that Axar Patel gives a lot of options, Dravid pointed out his developments with the bat. The 48-year old said:

"Axar, great to see his development with the bat in addition to what he can do with the ball. It gives us a lot of options as well, helps us become a stronger side."

Also Read Article Continues below

The all-rounder scored 52 and 41 runs in the two innings and also took three wickets with his left-arm spin in the game.

Edited by Bhargav