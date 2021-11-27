Top 10 funny memes from Day 3 of the India vs New Zealand Test series

India bounced back in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand on Day 3. Having bowled the Kiwis out for 296 runs, the hosts ended the third day with a 63-run lead and nine wickets in hand.

Tom Latham and Will Young dominated the play on Day 2 of the Kanpur Test. Ravichandran Ashwin broke their stand early on Day 3. The off-spinner dismissed Young caught behind 11 runs short of his maiden Test hundred.

Latham held one end but kept losing partners. Umesh Yadav trapped Kane Williamson in front of his stumps at 18. Soon after, Axar Patel picked up Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls' wickets.

Patel's twin strikes brought Latham under pressure. Having amassed 95 runs, the Kiwi opener departed for the pavilion in the 103rd over after substitute wicket-keeper KS Bharat stumped him off Patel's bowling.

New Zealand were down from 197/1 to 227/5. The lower middle-order batters could not contribute much as well. Patel completed his five-wicket haul while Ashwin took two more wickets and Ravindra Jadeja accounted for one. India ultimately bowled New Zealand out for 296 runs in 142.3 overs.

India's openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal started the second innings late in the final session. Fans expected India to keep all 10 wickets in hand heading into Day 4. But Kyle Jamieson rattled Gill's stumps in the second over.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Agarwal ended the day unbeaten. India's score in the second innings is 14/1. If the home side builds two to three good partnerships tomorrow, it will be challenging for New Zealand to win this match.

Best memes from Day 3 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test

Fans on social media enjoyed India's comeback in the Kanpur Test match. Here are the top 10 memes from today's play.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Cheteshwar Pujara score a century in the second innings? Yes No 100 votes so far