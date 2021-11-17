IND vs NZ 2021: [Watch] Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleans up Daryl Mitchell on the first ball with a ripper

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a fantastic start in their first T20I match against New Zealand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. The pacer conceded only five runs off his first two overs and picked up the wicket of an in-form Daryl Mitchell.

Daryl was in great form during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021, but he had no answer to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's in-swinging delivery in Jaipur. Kumar bowled a ripper to rattle Mitchell's stumps.

The New Zealand opener returned to the pavilion without opening his account as the Kiwis were down to 1/1 in 0.3 overs.

This was the third time Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed an opposition batter for a golden duck in the first over of a T20I match. Earlier this year, England's wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler also got out for a golden duck, and three years ago, Aaron Finch lost his wicket on the first ball to Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's two economical overs help India keep a check on New Zealand's run rate

Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrating Daryl Mitchell's wicket in Jaipur (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. New Zealand were expected to get off to a good start, given how Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell performed in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Daryl on the third delivery and pushed the Kiwis on the backfoot. Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman played cautiously for a few overs, and the run rate remained below six runs per over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Aaron Finch, 2018

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jos Buttler, 2021

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Daryl Mitchell, 2021

Chapman played aggressively in the final over of the powerplay bowled by Deepak Chahar and scored a four and a six. Even Martin Guptill hit one four as New Zealand ended the powerplay with 41/1 in six overs.

