IND vs NZ 2021: [Watch] Harshal Patel dismissed hit-wicket in bizarre fashion

Team India pacer Harshal Patel was dismissed in bizarre fashion during the third T20I of the series against New Zealand in Kolkata on Sunday. Harshal made a handy 18 off 11 balls, smashing two fours and a six, but was dismissed hit-wicket against Lockie Ferguson.

On the third ball of the 19th over, Harshal attempted to cut a wide delivery outside off from the tall Kiwi pacer. However, he went so far back into the crease while playing the shot that he ended up striking the stumps with his bat. Following his dismissal, Harshal became the second Indian after KL Rahul (2018) to be dismissed hit-wicket in T20Is.

SportsTalk @rajeshworld #IndVsNZ A very strange dismissal as #HarshalPatel is out hit the wicket! 2nd Indian after #KLRahul to be out in this manner. Harshal was standing very far back in his crease. #IndVsNZ A very strange dismissal as #HarshalPatel is out hit the wicket! 2nd Indian after #KLRahul to be out in this manner. Harshal was standing very far back in his crease. https://t.co/jctmbfafDD

Just before being dismissed, Harshal slammed the first ball of the over from Ferguson for six over long-off. At the fall of his wicket, India’s score read 162 for 7. However, a brilliant cameo by Deepak Chahar (21* off 8) lifted India to 184 for 7. Chahar slammed two fours and a six in the last over of the innings bowled by Adam Milne.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 31-ball 56 as India got off to a good start after winning the toss and batting first. Ishan Kishan (29), Shreyas Iyer (25) and Venkatesh Iyer (20) all made handy contributions before Harshal and Chahar lifted India following the fall of a few quick wickets.

Harshal Patel was Player of the Match on T20I debut

After a long wait, Harshal made his international debut for India in the previous T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi. It was a memorable debut as the pacer claimed 2 for 25 and was named Player of the Match for his performance.

The 30-year-old got the wickets of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips as India restricted New Zealand to 153 for 6 and chased down the target with seven wickets in hand. Speaking after winning the award, Harshal said that he could not have asked for a better start to his India career. He commented:

“The match did run through. When you are in the process you just get engrossed. It will sink in and it has been a great game. I couldn't have asked for a better debut. The progress is gradual and slow. For someone like me who is not exceptionally talented, I had to build my game from ground up. I made mistakes and then found things that I can and cannot do well. It has been a great journey and has taught me many lessons which will hold me in good stead even after cricket.”

ICC @ICC



#INDvNZ | bit.ly/INDvNZ-T20I3 Handy cameos from Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel take India to 184/7 at the end of 20 overs 🔥 Handy cameos from Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel take India to 184/7 at the end of 20 overs 🔥#INDvNZ | bit.ly/INDvNZ-T20I3 https://t.co/UIsdShulO3

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Harshal was the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2021, claiming 32 wickets in 15 games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Edited by Sai Krishna