IND vs NZ 2021: [Watch] Ish Sodhi takes a stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Rohit Sharma

India T20I captain Rohit Sharma enjoys batting at Eden Gardens. The right-handed batter continued his excellent form in Kolkata by scoring a half-century against New Zealand in the ongoing third T20I match between the two nations.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. Thus, the Indian skipper decided to try batting first to see how his players perform.

The captain led from the front at the top. He opened the innings with Ishan Kishan and had a 69-run opening partnership. Rohit Sharma played the aggressor's role and raced to his 26th T20I half-century.

Opposition captain Mitchell Santner tried to bring his team back into the contest by scalping three wickets. Ish Sodhi then dismissed danger man Rohit Sharma by taking a fantastic catch off his own bowling. You can watch the video of the dismissal right here:

Rohit Sharma ended with 56 runs off 31 deliveries. His innings comprised five fours and three sixes.

Rohit Sharma broke Virat Kohli's world record during the 3rd T20I against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma has taken over the reins of the Indian T20I team from Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma has been excellent as a batter and captain in his first series as the nation's full-time T20I skipper. The right-handed batter has scored two half-centuries in his last three innings.

Courtesy of his 50+ score in Kolkata, Rohit now has the highest number of 50+ scores in the shortest format of the game.

CricBeat @Cric_beat



30 - Rohit Sharma*

29 - Virat Kohli

25 - Babar Azam

22 - David Warner



#INDvsNZ Most 50+ Scores in T20I30 - Rohit Sharma*29 - Virat Kohli25 - Babar Azam22 - David Warner Most 50+ Scores in T20I30 - Rohit Sharma*29 - Virat Kohli25 - Babar Azam22 - David Warner#INDvsNZ

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Rohit's 56-run knock in Kolkata was his 30th 50+ score, and he broke former Indian T20I team captain Virat Kohli's world record for 29 T20I 50+ scores.

Edited by Parimal