IND vs NZ 2021: [Watch] New Zealand players arrive in Kolkata for 3rd T20I

The New Zealand cricket team has arrived in Kolkata ahead of the final T20I of their three-match series against India on Sunday. Down 0-2, the Black Caps would look to register a consolation win when they face the Men in Blue at the iconic Eden Gardens.

On Saturday, the official Twitter account of the New Zealand team posted a video of their players landing in Kolkata for the third T20I. In the one-minute clip, the Kiwi players are seen exiting the airport and proceeding towards their team bus.

New Zealand arrived in India immediately after the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai, in which they went down to Australia by eight wickets. Captain Kane Williamson pulled out of the T20Is, after which pacer Tim Southee was appointed captain for the three-match series.

The Kiwis fought hard in the first T20I in Jaipur before going down by five wickets. A jaded-looking outfit was hammered by seven wickets in the second match in Ranchi as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

"We haven't had a lot of training" - New Zealand captain Tim Southee

Southee, New Zealand's captain for the T20I series, has admitted that the short turnaround between the T20 World Cup 2021 and the India tour impacted their preparations adversely.

Acknowledging that dew has been a major factor in both games they have played, Southee said that they could have prepared better if they had some time in hand.

The 32-year-old was quoted as saying by New Zealand Herald after the defeat in the second T20I in Ranchi:

"There was heavy dew throughout the whole night; there was dew already in the warm-ups. It played a factor for both sides; it did get a little bit worse as the game went on, but we knew it was going to be the case. I just don't think we adapted to the surface as well as we could have."

"It's tough; you can obviously train with a wet ball. We haven't had a lot of training with the nature of this series being so close together, it's just: play, travel day, play, travel day, play again. So there's not a lot of training, so I think the guys just have to find a way."

Southee was brilliant with the ball in the second T20I, returning with figures of 3 for 16. However, his effort went in vain, as the other New Zealand bowlers failed to make an impression on India's batters.

