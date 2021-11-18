[Watch] "SKY is not the limit, it should be a benchmark" - Suryakumar Yadav engage in fun banter with Ravichandran Ashwin after 1st IND vs NZ 2021 T20I

Two of India's top-performers from the first T20I against New Zealand in Jaipur, Suryakumar Yadav (62 off 40) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/23), engaged in some fun banter to celebrate the five-wicket win on Wednesday.

In a video shared by the BCCI on Twitter, Ravichandran Ashwin asked Suryakumar Yadav whether 'SKY' (acronym of his name and also a popular nickname) is the limit for him. The middle-order batter replied that 'SKY' is not a limit but a 'benchmark', adding that he was happy to contribute to the team's win.

BCCI @BCCI

Battle with Boult 😀

Birthday gift for wife 😊



talks about it all in this interview with



Full interview 🎥 🔽 @Paytm

bit.ly/3wVYnZi SKY isn't the limit 👌Battle with Boult 😀Birthday gift for wife 😊 @surya_14kumar talks about it all in this interview with @ashwinravi99 after #TeamIndia 's win in Jaipur. 👍 👍 - By @28anand Full interview 🎥 🔽 #INDvNZ SKY isn't the limit 👌Battle with Boult 😀Birthday gift for wife 😊@surya_14kumar talks about it all in this interview with @ashwinravi99 after #TeamIndia's win in Jaipur. 👍 👍 - By @28anand Full interview 🎥 🔽 #INDvNZ @Paytm bit.ly/3wVYnZi https://t.co/hNQyLzfDTP

Suryakumar Yadav said:

"I think 'SKY' is not the limit, looking forward it should be a benchmark, let's say it that way. I really loved the way things went for me on the ground. Just wanted to bat the same way I was batting in the nets and really happy to be on the winning side."

Ravichandran Ashwin's eye-catching two-wicket spell put the brakes on New Zealand's innings in the middle overs and kept the target down to 165. Suryakumar Yadav, batting at no.3, played shots all over the ground to make it easy for the lower-order to complete the chase with two balls to spare.

"Same thing happens there also" - Suryakumar Yadav on his dismissal to Trent Boult

Ravichandran Ashwin then cheekily asked whether Suryakumar Yadav was disappointed to get out to his Mumbai Indians teammate Trent Boult's yorker despite facing him so much in the nets.

The batter hilariously replied that while he was gutted to not finish the game, Boult troubling him wasn't a new thing.

Suryakumar Yadav said:

"Absolutely, really disappointed. I would have loved to finish the game at that moment as it went. But that's how you learn and move forward. Yeah, I have played Trent a lot of times and the same thing happens there also so I am not disappointed with that (chuckles)."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India will look to take an unassailable lead in the second T20I which will begin at the same time in Ranchi on Friday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Whose performance impressed you more? Suryakumar Yadav Ravichandran Ashwin 9 votes so far