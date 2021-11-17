IND vs NZ 2021: [Watch] Team India members have fun during headshots session ahead of 1st T20I 

Team India cricketers enjoyed themselves in the headshots session ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday in Jaipur. During the shoot, while Harshal Patel was seen testing his chess skills, Deepak Chahar showed off his biceps.

Team India are set to take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series at home, just days after crashing out of the T20 World Cup 2021. India have a new T20 captain and vice-captain in Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul respectively, while Rahul Dravid has taken over from Ravi Shastri as the new head coach.

On Wednesday, the BCCI shared a video of Team India’s headshots session on their social media handles. The clip was uploaded with the caption:

“Lights, camera & action. Snippet from #TeamIndia fun headshots session ahead of the 1st #INDvNZ T20I.”

Team India have rested a number of the senior players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja for the T20I series against New Zealand. Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan have earned their maiden call-ups to the national team following stellar IPL 2021 performances.

“We need to set the template right” - Team India skipper Rohit Sharma

Apart from fatigue issues, Team India struggled during their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign due to poor planning and lack of clarity in their execution.

New T20 captain Rohit Sharma agreed that Team India need to have a proper template in place, asserting that they have got time to do that.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Rohit said:

"I think the template, it's a very important one. I think we just need to set the template right and we've got some time to do that. India has been brilliant in this particular format, it's just that we haven't won the ICC tournament. But we played well as a team and we've performed well as a team.”

Admitting that there are some holes that need to be filled up, Rohit made it clear that Team India will not try to copy any other team’s style. He elaborated:

"There are little holes that we need to fill up and make sure that is looked after. That will be the biggest challenge that we'll have. So I'm not going to say that we want to follow certain team's templates, we just have to follow and create our own template and what is best for our team, and what is right for our team.”

Rohit (34) has led India in 19 T20Is so far, winning 15 and losing four. He is the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having led Mumbai Indians (IPL) to five title triumphs.

