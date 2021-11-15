IND vs NZ 2021: "We all know how big a name Rahul Dravid is" - KL Rahul eager to learn from new head coach

India's new T20 vice-captain KL Rahul is eager to learn from recently-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid. The 29-year-old said that everyone in the team is aware of Dravid's stature, "how big a name he is," and respects his understanding and outlook towards the sport.

KL Rahul's remarks came at a virtual press conference two days ahead of India's first T20I against New Zealand in Jaipur. The Karnataka batter recalled Dravid's contribution to his game during his state cricket and India 'A' days and said:

"Look, I have been fortunate to know him for a very long time. As a youngster, I did try to pick his brain. He was very helpful to all of us back home in Karnataka. He has helped boys across the country, having him here with us as a part of that setup will give us an opportunity to learn. We all know how big a name Rahul Dravid is, we have a great opportunity to learn from him and get better as cricketers. When it comes to coaching, I have played a couple of games with India A setup, he is somebody who has a great understanding of the game and creates an atmosphere where everybody is comfortable. He has always been a team man."

The India-New Zealand series will also be Rahul Dravid's first as the Men in Blue's full-time head coach. He is taking over from Ravi Shastri, who stepped down from the job after India's lackluster T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

"We will be focusing on one series at a time" - KL Rahul

New T20 captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Rahul Dravid will be jointly tasked with helping India perform better at next year's T20 World Cup in Australia. When asked about the tournament, KL Rahul said the team is focussing on the process and would like to take it one series at a time. The vice-captain said:

"The long-term goal is to focus on the World Cup but we will focus on the process and every series from now on is important. We will try to see what combinations are perfect for us and can be used for the world cup but right now we will be focusing on one series at a time."

The first T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST in Jaipur, officially kicking off what is termed the "new era" of Indian T20 cricket.

Edited by Samya Majumdar