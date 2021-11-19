IND vs NZ 2021: "When you take wickets, you always feel good" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar 

Team India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar spoke about the importance of being in rhythm to function at his best ahead of the second T20I in Ranchi. The Men In Blue have an opportunity to take an unassailable series lead if they manage to secure a win tonight.

BCCI @BCCI #INDvNZ @Paytm 2nd T20I. India XI: KL Rahul, R Sharma, S Yadav, R Pant, S Iyer, V Iyer, A Patel, R Ashwin, B Kumar, D Chahar, H Patel bit.ly/IndvNZ2ndT20I 2nd T20I. India XI: KL Rahul, R Sharma, S Yadav, R Pant, S Iyer, V Iyer, A Patel, R Ashwin, B Kumar, D Chahar, H Patel bit.ly/IndvNZ2ndT20I #INDvNZ @Paytm

Bhuvneshwar Kumar only featured in a solitary fixture in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He was dropped from the playing XI after going wicketless against Pakistan and was replaced by Shardul Thakur. Speaking to Laxman Sivaramakrishnan ahead of the toss, Bhuvneshwar Kumar admitted that he feels in good rhythm after his spell in the first T20I. The bowler said:

"Yeah, felt good after those four overs. When you take wickets, you always feel good. More than that, it is good to be in rhythm."

He also noted the importance of assessing the conditions early to function well and bowl with the new ball in India. Bhuvneshwar added:

"Especially on flat wickets, if you get the conditions and the ball is swinging, I always try to pick wickets because I think that is one of the ways to keep the batting side quiet. If it is not swinging, I try to do the basics right and stop the runs."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar found swing early on in Jaipur and registered 2-24 in his allotted overs. He claimed the early wicket of Daryl Mitchell and went on to pick Tim Seifert's wicket in the death.

When I went home for two days, I bowled there as well: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The pacer admitted that he has worked hard to stay in rhythm after lacking game time of late. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami being dropped for the series, Bhuvneshwar is playing the role of the primary seamer in the series against New Zealand. Bhuvneshwar elaborated:

"To be honest, I cannot pinpoint on one thing, it takes everything, it is a mixture of everything, your practice, your training, your gym. Bowling regularly is important and the rhythm helps the fitness as well, when I went home for two days, I even bowled there to stay in rhythm since I only played a single match in the World Cup. I did not want to come into the series and say that I'm not in rhythm."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bhuvneshwar Kumar retains his place in the team from the first T20I. His fast-bowling partner has Mohammad Siraj missed out due to an injury, leading to Harshal Patel getting his debut cap for Team India. Rohit Sharma won the toss for the side and elected to bowl first.

Edited by Parimal