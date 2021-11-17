IND vs NZ 2021: Aakash Chopra picks his Indian XI for the 1st T20I, leaves out Yuzvendra Chahal

Aakash Chopra has picked his preferred Indian XI for the first T20I against New Zealand. Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the prominent absentees in his team.

The Indian selectors have picked a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against the Black Caps. Rohit Sharma will be at the helm of affairs for the first time as Team India's full-time captain in the shortest format of the game.

With a heavy heart, Aakash Chopra opted to move KL Rahul down the order and open with Ishan Kishan alongside Rohit Sharma. Explaining the same, he said:

"I am getting Ishan Kishan to open alongside captain Rohit Sharma. My heart is crying why I am not getting KL Rahul to open. I want to do that; he is your best opener; but then how will you play so many openers that you have picked. I am actually penalising KL Rahul for being so good that he can play down the order."

While picking Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav as the No.3 and No.4 batters, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that either Shreyas Iyer or Venkatesh Iyer could follow them in the batting order. Aakash Chopra said:

"KL Rahul at three, SKY at four. You can play one Iyer out of Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer at No.5, whoever you like. Shreyas Iyer should ideally play because he is senior, and has played earlier but you will not have a bowling option. If you don't play Venkatesh Iyer now, then when?"

Team India would ideally want to field Venkatesh Iyer in the playing XI, as he presents a sixth bowling option. However, with a plethora of openers in the squad, the left-hander might have to contend batting down the order.

"Since you have picked Ashwin, you will have to play him" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Team India need to necessarily play spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Aakash Chopra believes Ravichandran Ashwin will have to be fielded as the second spinner ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal. He explained:

"Pant and Axar at six and seven. Since you have picked Ashwin, you will have to play him. You cannot pick him to make him sit out. You cannot play Chahal because you might get to bowl second, and the ball is going to get wet. So, Axar and Ashwin are my two spinners."

The former India opener concluded by picking Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Siraj in his three-pronged pace attack. Aakash Chopra observed:

"After that, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvi and Siraj. I will want to go with this team. You have picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar; so play him for sure. I want to play Deepak Chahar because he was in the Indian team's travelling reserves. Mohammed Siraj is looking the best out of them; you can play him keeping the future in mind."

Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel would be enticing pace-bowling options for Team India, considering the duo's impressive exploits in IPL 2021. However, the Indian team management's hands might be slightly tied due to the presence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the squad.

Avesh Khan (To PTI)

Aakash Chopra's Indian XI for the 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer/Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

