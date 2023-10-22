India vs New Zealand, 2023 World Cup: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India will meet New Zealand in match number 21 of the 2023 World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. This will be a day-night encounter which will begin at 2:00 PM IST. It will be a clash of the top two sides that are unbeaten in the tournament so far after playing four matches each.

The Men in Blue began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. Building on the confidence, they have gone on to defeat Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh in comprehensive fashion. Team India will, however, be without the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the clash against the Kiwis. It remains to be seen how his absence affects the team.

New Zealand, who have registered wins over England, the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, have a huge psychological edge over India. They have not lost a match to the Men in Blue in any ICC event since 2003. India will be keen to end the streak on Sunday in Dharamsala.

Today's IND vs NZ toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma said about his decision:

“No particular reason. We were here training yesterday; the dew came in pretty early. Looks like a good pitch, so we'll back ourselves to chase.”

India have made two changes to their playing XI. With Hardik Pandya being ruled out, Suryakumar Yadav comes in. Also, Mohammed Shami replaces Shardul Thakur. New Zealand are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Today's IND vs NZ pitch report

According to Ravi Shastri and Simon Doull, the pitch will be on the slower side, but still pretty good for batting. There is going to be dew, so that might influence the decision at the toss. It is a lot cooler here, so that will be a factor taken into account as well.

Today's IND vs NZ match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham.

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock

TV umpire: Paul Wilson

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft