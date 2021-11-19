India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Aiming to seal the series, India will take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday. For the Kiwis, it will be about trying to win the game and staying alive in the series.

India came up with an efficient performance to clinch the first T20I on Wednesday in Jaipur. They were not at their best but won enough big moments to register a five-wicket victory in the last over of the match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin impressed with the ball, claiming two wickets each. In India’s chase, Rohit Sharma got the team off to a solid start while Suryakumar Yadav’s 62 put them on top.

For New Zealand, it was a match of missed opportunities. They were well-placed at 110 for 1 in the 14th over. Mark Chapman and Martin Guptill hit impressive fifties. However, they could only post 164 for 6 in the end. New Zealand’s bowlers tried hard but did not have enough on the board to defend.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing 11s

IND playing 11: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel

NZ playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ - Today's match opening batters list

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will open for India. While skipper Rohit scored a fluent 48 off 36, Rahul was dismissed for 15 in the previous game. Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill are New Zealand’s openers. Mitchell fell for a first-ball duck in Jaipur while Guptill top-scored with 70.

IND vs NZ - Today's match pitch report

According to Ajit Agarkar and Deep Dasgupta, the surface is abrasive and there is not much grass on it. The pitch will assist spinners and bowlers who can bowl cutters. The team bowling first might extract more purchase as compared to the team bowling second. Dew is likely to be a factor. The average score at this venue is 155.

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I - Toss result for today's match

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. The Men in Blue have made one change to their playing XI. Harshal Patel will be making his debut in place of Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking after winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said:

“We are going to field first. We have seen it here, it's a nice option to go with. Considering the dew factor, it's good to chase in Ranchi.”

New Zealand have made three changes to their squad from the last game. James Neesham, Ish Sodhi and Adam Milne are back for Rachin Ravindra, Todd Astle and Lockie Ferguson.

Edited by Sai Krishna