"Bas... nikal gayi hawa" - Fans roast New Zealand batters after they register lowest ever Test total in India in the Mumbai Test

Team India bowlers put in a sensational collective effort to skittle New Zealand out for a paltry total of 62 in their first innings. It is the lowest Test total registered in India so far. The visitors had significant momentum with them coming into bat as their spinner Ajaz Patel scalped all 10 Indian wickets earlier in the day.

However, Mohammed Siraj (3/19) bowled a fiery spell upfront, leaving them shell-shocked within the first ten overs. The Hyderabadi speedster broke the backbone of the Kiwis batting order as he dismissed Tom Latham, Will Young, and Ross Taylor with an excellent exhibition of pace bowling at the Wankhede.

Ravichandran Ashwin (4/8) and Axar Patel (2/14) soon joined the party and spun a web around the fragile middle and lower order of the visitors' batting line-up. Off-spinner Jayant Yadav also chipped in with a wicket just before the tea break.

Fans and former Indian cricketers were elated after witnessing such an astounding display by Team India bowlers. They heaped praise on bowlers for putting India in the driver's seat in the contest with a stellar effort.

Some fans also utilized the opportunity to troll the New Zealand team, which has caused a lot of agony over the last few years by being a thorn in the flesh during knock-out games in the ICC tournaments.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah New Zealand sent crashing for a paltry 62. Fiery spell by Siraj prised open the batting and thereafter all downhill on a pitch with turn and bounce, exploited brilliantly by India’s spinners. Can’t see the Kiwis escaping with a draw here New Zealand sent crashing for a paltry 62. Fiery spell by Siraj prised open the batting and thereafter all downhill on a pitch with turn and bounce, exploited brilliantly by India’s spinners. Can’t see the Kiwis escaping with a draw here

DK @DineshKarthik



He's going to take plenty of test wickets with that ability. The ability to land the ball on the seam and take it away is a real special skill and @mdsirajofficial seems to have that in abundance.He's going to take plenty of test wickets with that ability. #IndiaVsNewZealand The ability to land the ball on the seam and take it away is a real special skill and @mdsirajofficial seems to have that in abundance. He's going to take plenty of test wickets with that ability. #IndiaVsNewZealand

Gautham Srinivas @vgg2007 Michael Vaughan and boys on their way to blame the pitch for NZ collapse. #IndvsNZ Michael Vaughan and boys on their way to blame the pitch for NZ collapse. #IndvsNZ https://t.co/pFeaRemZB8

Andrew J @mymentor79 @deshbhkt_ @ESPNcricinfo Ashwin would probably have taken 10-15 if the other end had just been held up. His spell was objectively superior to Ajaz's efforts. @deshbhkt_ @ESPNcricinfo Ashwin would probably have taken 10-15 if the other end had just been held up. His spell was objectively superior to Ajaz's efforts.

Arnav🤓👍 @ma_hu_kon12 @BLACKCAPS @AjazP But NZ batsman prove to be more economical than their bowlers 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @BLACKCAPS @AjazP But NZ batsman prove to be more economical than their bowlers 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Vaibhav @Vaibhav39995624



After 2 Hours

NZ Fans Reaction 😝😝😝🤣🤣🤣



Ashwin

Siraj

#AjazPatel

#INDvzNZ NZ Fans Who celebrate Ajaz Patel 10 Wicket...After 2 HoursNZ Fans Reaction 😝😝😝🤣🤣🤣AshwinSiraj NZ Fans Who celebrate Ajaz Patel 10 Wicket...After 2 Hours NZ Fans Reaction 😝😝😝🤣🤣🤣AshwinSiraj#AjazPatel #INDvzNZ https://t.co/r4SkiNNI4s

Abhinav mukund @mukundabhinav



Ajaz Patel had to bowl 47.5 overs to take 10 wickets whereas



16 Wickets so far with 27.5 overs left today!



#testcricket #INDvzNZ What a day of Test Cricket so far!Ajaz Patel had to bowl 47.5 overs to take 10 wickets whereas #TeamIndia had to bowl just 28.1 overs to repeat the same!16 Wickets so far with 27.5 overs left today! What a day of Test Cricket so far! Ajaz Patel had to bowl 47.5 overs to take 10 wickets whereas #TeamIndia had to bowl just 28.1 overs to repeat the same! 16 Wickets so far with 27.5 overs left today! #testcricket #INDvzNZ

S🥀 @SrishtyHere

He cleared up the top order with some brilliant delieveries and setup the tone for spinners to do the rest.. Well done bro. Tho #RavichandranAshwin picked up 4 wickets.. I would still give this innings to SirajHe cleared up the top order with some brilliant delieveries and setup the tone for spinners to do the rest.. Well done bro. Tho #RavichandranAshwin picked up 4 wickets.. I would still give this innings to SirajHe cleared up the top order with some brilliant delieveries and setup the tone for spinners to do the rest.. Well done bro.

ShaYan Vfc @ShaYanVK18 Ravi Ashwin in this Year 2021 in Test Cricket in Bowling:-



•Match - 8*

•Wickets - 48

•Average - 16.88



What a bowler. He is Just Amazing. Ravi Ashwin in this Year 2021 in Test Cricket in Bowling:-•Match - 8*•Wickets - 48•Average - 16.88What a bowler. He is Just Amazing.

AMAN GOYAL 🇮🇳 @CricCrazyAman18

Started with the new ball and gets the wicket in the second over. Terrific catch by Virat Kohli.



Virat in Test is the Best 😍💯



🗣🦁❣🇮🇳

#INDvzNZ #BelieveInBlue Virat - Siraj Duo is back,Started with the new ball and gets the wicket in the second over. Terrific catch by Virat Kohli.Virat in Test is the Best 😍💯 #CAPTAINCY 🗣🦁❣🇮🇳 Virat - Siraj Duo is back,Started with the new ball and gets the wicket in the second over. Terrific catch by Virat Kohli.Virat in Test is the Best 😍💯#CAPTAINCY 🗣🦁❣🇮🇳#INDvzNZ #BelieveInBlue https://t.co/E0lGyEdLfs

ISMAIL BARRI @ismailbarri34 @ANI What a bowling performance by India. Started with Mohammad Siraj masterclass and continued by Ravi Ashwin. One of the most comprehensive bowling spell by Indian bowlers. @ANI What a bowling performance by India. Started with Mohammad Siraj masterclass and continued by Ravi Ashwin. One of the most comprehensive bowling spell by Indian bowlers.

Sitharth @sidg30

#INDvzNZ Mohammad Siraj what a beauty, Every single delivery is just wow, especially that delivery to Ross was just fabulous ❤️‍🔥 Mohammad Siraj what a beauty, Every single delivery is just wow, especially that delivery to Ross was just fabulous ❤️‍🔥#INDvzNZ https://t.co/aMQb8NK8al

Kris Thomas Lukose @masala_dosage

#INDvsNZ twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ravi Ashwin a very strong contender to be 2021 Test Cricketer Of The Year. 48 wickets already with a Test remaining in South Africa, has been handy with the bat too. Ravi Ashwin a very strong contender to be 2021 Test Cricketer Of The Year. 48 wickets already with a Test remaining in South Africa, has been handy with the bat too. Ajaz Patel might have taken 10 wickets but man Ashwin is easily the best spinner on either team. Class apart! Ajaz Patel might have taken 10 wickets but man Ashwin is easily the best spinner on either team. Class apart!#INDvsNZ twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

crick champion @crickchampion Ashwin has picked 4+ wickets for the 50th time in a test innings. Tremendous! #IndvsNZ Ashwin has picked 4+ wickets for the 50th time in a test innings. Tremendous! #IndvsNZ

Omkumar @Omkumar1998

What a brilliant performance by team India🔥

#INDvzNZ India has kept Test cricket alive💯What a brilliant performance by team India🔥 India has kept Test cricket alive💯What a brilliant performance by team India🔥 #INDvzNZ

नcool @notCool07

*Le ICT supporters to him

#INDvsNZ #IndvsNZtest @imVkohli is back as Captain with a bang"*Le ICT supporters to him "@imVkohli is back as Captain with a bang"*Le ICT supporters to him#INDvsNZ #IndvsNZtest https://t.co/s3iwO0hVhN

Riaan Kapoor @KapoorRiaan 4-8 for Ash. That's the 50th time Ashwin has picked 4+ wickets in a test innings. He has 20 4-fers + 30 5-fers. That's 50 4-fers in just 151 innings, a 4-fer every 3rd innings he bowls. Mind boggling! #IndvsNZ 4-8 for Ash. That's the 50th time Ashwin has picked 4+ wickets in a test innings. He has 20 4-fers + 30 5-fers. That's 50 4-fers in just 151 innings, a 4-fer every 3rd innings he bowls. Mind boggling! #IndvsNZ

Unnati Madan @unnati_madan #INDvzNZ @ashwinravi99 This is a Ravichandran Ashwin era and we are just living in it. Just can't wait for him to receive the 2021 Test cricketer of the year award. No one deserves that award more than him. #CricketTwitter This is a Ravichandran Ashwin era and we are just living in it. Just can't wait for him to receive the 2021 Test cricketer of the year award. No one deserves that award more than him. #CricketTwitter #INDvzNZ @ashwinravi99

"Quite a special occasion for me and my family" - Ajaz Patel reacts after his historic spell at the Wankhede

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel scripted history on Saturday by becoming the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to scalp all ten wickets in an innings. He is now in the elite company of Anil Kumble and Jim Laker.

During the tea break, Ajaz Patel reacted to the monumental feat. The Mumbai-born spinner stated that it was a special occasion for him and his family.

"Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of Covid. To be honest, it's pretty surreal, I don't think you ever believe you are going to achieve something like that. To be able to do that in my career is pretty special. By the grace of God, I am very fortunate, the stars have aligned for me, having an occasion like that here in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back here and achieve something like that is pretty special," Ajaz told the broadcasters.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli did not enforce a follow-on even though the visitors fell well short of the limit in the first innings. Opener Shubman Gill injured his fingers while fielding, so he did not accompany his opening partner Mayank Agarwal in the second innings.

Instead, under-fire batter Cheteshwar Pujara opened the innings with the first innings centurion.

