"Bas... nikal gayi hawa" - Fans roast New Zealand batters after they register lowest ever Test total in India in the Mumbai Test

Team India bowlers put in a sensational collective effort to skittle New Zealand out for a paltry total of 62 in their first innings. It is the lowest Test total registered in India so far. The visitors had significant momentum with them coming into bat as their spinner Ajaz Patel scalped all 10 Indian wickets earlier in the day.
However, Mohammed Siraj (3/19) bowled a fiery spell upfront, leaving them shell-shocked within the first ten overs. The Hyderabadi speedster broke the backbone of the Kiwis batting order as he dismissed Tom Latham, Will Young, and Ross Taylor with an excellent exhibition of pace bowling at the Wankhede.
Ravichandran Ashwin (4/8) and Axar Patel (2/14) soon joined the party and spun a web around the fragile middle and lower order of the visitors' batting line-up. Off-spinner Jayant Yadav also chipped in with a wicket just before the tea break.
Fans and former Indian cricketers were elated after witnessing such an astounding display by Team India bowlers. They heaped praise on bowlers for putting India in the driver's seat in the contest with a stellar effort.
Some fans also utilized the opportunity to troll the New Zealand team, which has caused a lot of agony over the last few years by being a thorn in the flesh during knock-out games in the ICC tournaments.
"Quite a special occasion for me and my family" - Ajaz Patel reacts after his historic spell at the Wankhede
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel scripted history on Saturday by becoming the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to scalp all ten wickets in an innings. He is now in the elite company of Anil Kumble and Jim Laker.
During the tea break, Ajaz Patel reacted to the monumental feat. The Mumbai-born spinner stated that it was a special occasion for him and his family.
"Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of Covid. To be honest, it's pretty surreal, I don't think you ever believe you are going to achieve something like that. To be able to do that in my career is pretty special. By the grace of God, I am very fortunate, the stars have aligned for me, having an occasion like that here in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back here and achieve something like that is pretty special," Ajaz told the broadcasters.
Team India skipper Virat Kohli did not enforce a follow-on even though the visitors fell well short of the limit in the first innings. Opener Shubman Gill injured his fingers while fielding, so he did not accompany his opening partner Mayank Agarwal in the second innings.
Instead, under-fire batter Cheteshwar Pujara opened the innings with the first innings centurion.
