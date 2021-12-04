×
"Bas... nikal gayi hawa" - Fans roast New Zealand batters after they register lowest ever Test total in India in the Mumbai Test

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Dec 04, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Team India bowlers put in a sensational collective effort to skittle New Zealand out for a paltry total of 62 in their first innings. It is the lowest Test total registered in India so far. The visitors had significant momentum with them coming into bat as their spinner Ajaz Patel scalped all 10 Indian wickets earlier in the day.

However, Mohammed Siraj (3/19) bowled a fiery spell upfront, leaving them shell-shocked within the first ten overs. The Hyderabadi speedster broke the backbone of the Kiwis batting order as he dismissed Tom Latham, Will Young, and Ross Taylor with an excellent exhibition of pace bowling at the Wankhede.

Ravichandran Ashwin (4/8) and Axar Patel (2/14) soon joined the party and spun a web around the fragile middle and lower order of the visitors' batting line-up. Off-spinner Jayant Yadav also chipped in with a wicket just before the tea break.

Fans and former Indian cricketers were elated after witnessing such an astounding display by Team India bowlers. They heaped praise on bowlers for putting India in the driver's seat in the contest with a stellar effort.

Some fans also utilized the opportunity to troll the New Zealand team, which has caused a lot of agony over the last few years by being a thorn in the flesh during knock-out games in the ICC tournaments.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Dear @BLACKCAPS, #INDvNZ https://t.co/tUv8r1v7cR
What a performance all the indian bowlers 👏👏👏👏👏🇮🇳 but specially @mdsirajofficial and @ashwinravi99 you both r fire today treat to watch 🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏😊#IndvsNZtest
New Zealand sent crashing for a paltry 62. Fiery spell by Siraj prised open the batting and thereafter all downhill on a pitch with turn and bounce, exploited brilliantly by India’s spinners. Can’t see the Kiwis escaping with a draw here
@BCCI @Paytm World champions ko koot diye 😅 https://t.co/JCcFTWIz9d
The ability to land the ball on the seam and take it away is a real special skill and @mdsirajofficial seems to have that in abundance. He's going to take plenty of test wickets with that ability. #IndiaVsNewZealand
Kane Williamson in the dugout celebrating Ajaz Patel's #10wickets and realising his team has been bowled out under 100 runs #IndvsNZtest #NZvsInd #Cricket #CricketTwitter https://t.co/MJpDzaZJU5
@WasimJaffer14 @BLACKCAPS Meanwhile Team new Zealand https://t.co/VC9sSeFvqn
Michael Vaughan and boys on their way to blame the pitch for NZ collapse. #IndvsNZ https://t.co/pFeaRemZB8
@deshbhkt_ @ESPNcricinfo Ashwin would probably have taken 10-15 if the other end had just been held up. His spell was objectively superior to Ajaz's efforts.
@BLACKCAPS @AjazP But NZ batsman prove to be more economical than their bowlers 🤣🤣🤣🤣
NZ Fans Who celebrate Ajaz Patel 10 Wicket...After 2 Hours NZ Fans Reaction 😝😝😝🤣🤣🤣AshwinSiraj#AjazPatel #INDvzNZ https://t.co/r4SkiNNI4s
What a day of Test Cricket so far! Ajaz Patel had to bowl 47.5 overs to take 10 wickets whereas #TeamIndia had to bowl just 28.1 overs to repeat the same! 16 Wickets so far with 27.5 overs left today!  #testcricket #INDvzNZ
@JimmyNeesh Everyone asking @BLACKCAPS https://t.co/5sCQceDJWz
Tho #RavichandranAshwin picked up 4 wickets.. I would still give this innings to SirajHe cleared up the top order with some brilliant delieveries and setup the tone for spinners to do the rest.. Well done bro.
Ravi Ashwin in this Year 2021 in Test Cricket in Bowling:-•Match - 8*•Wickets - 48•Average - 16.88What a bowler. He is Just Amazing.
Virat - Siraj Duo is back,Started with the new ball and gets the wicket in the second over. Terrific catch by Virat Kohli.Virat in Test is the Best 😍💯#CAPTAINCY 🗣🦁❣🇮🇳#INDvzNZ #BelieveInBlue https://t.co/E0lGyEdLfs
@ANI What a bowling performance by India. Started with Mohammad Siraj masterclass and continued by Ravi Ashwin. One of the most comprehensive bowling spell by Indian bowlers.
Mohammad Siraj what a beauty, Every single delivery is just wow, especially that delivery to Ross was just fabulous ❤️‍🔥#INDvzNZ https://t.co/aMQb8NK8al
Ajaz Patel might have taken 10 wickets but man Ashwin is easily the best spinner on either team. Class apart!#INDvsNZ twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
India on paytm pitches 🏏🔥#INDvsNZ #INDvzNZ #IndianCricketTeam #INDvNZ https://t.co/J5NBite4nD
Ashwin has picked 4+ wickets for the 50th time in a test innings. Tremendous! #IndvsNZ
Lowest Test totals in India:62 NZ, Mumbai 2021*79 SA, Nagpur 201581 ENG, Ahmedabad 202182 SL, Chandigarh 1990#INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #Cricket #IndianCricketTeam #MumbaiTest #CricketTwitter
#AjazPatel bowling -47.5 overs#NZ batting- 28.1 oversSums up the first innings #INDvzNZ Test😊
India has kept Test cricket alive💯What a brilliant performance by team India🔥 #INDvzNZ
~ New Zealand Team Dressing Room Be Like 😂🤧🚶‍♂️#INDvzNZ #testcricket #BCCI #WTC23 #IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/9JCwwOdUEU
"@imVkohli is back as Captain with a bang"*Le ICT supporters to him#INDvsNZ #IndvsNZtest https://t.co/s3iwO0hVhN
4-8 for Ash. That's the 50th time Ashwin has picked 4+ wickets in a test innings. He has 20 4-fers + 30 5-fers. That's 50 4-fers in just 151 innings, a 4-fer every 3rd innings he bowls. Mind boggling! #IndvsNZ
This is a Ravichandran Ashwin era and we are just living in it. Just can't wait for him to receive the 2021 Test cricketer of the year award. No one deserves that award more than him. #CricketTwitter #INDvzNZ @ashwinravi99

"Quite a special occasion for me and my family" - Ajaz Patel reacts after his historic spell at the Wankhede

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel scripted history on Saturday by becoming the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to scalp all ten wickets in an innings. He is now in the elite company of Anil Kumble and Jim Laker.

During the tea break, Ajaz Patel reacted to the monumental feat. The Mumbai-born spinner stated that it was a special occasion for him and his family.

"Quite a special occasion for me and not just me but my family. Unfortunately for me, they're not here because of Covid. To be honest, it's pretty surreal, I don't think you ever believe you are going to achieve something like that. To be able to do that in my career is pretty special. By the grace of God, I am very fortunate, the stars have aligned for me, having an occasion like that here in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back here and achieve something like that is pretty special," Ajaz told the broadcasters.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli did not enforce a follow-on even though the visitors fell well short of the limit in the first innings. Opener Shubman Gill injured his fingers while fielding, so he did not accompany his opening partner Mayank Agarwal in the second innings.

Instead, under-fire batter Cheteshwar Pujara opened the innings with the first innings centurion.

You can follow the live scorecard of India vs New Zealand 2021 2nd Test right here.

Edited by Rohit Mishra
