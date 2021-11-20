"Best finisher version 2" - Fans rejoice as Rishabh Pant finishes the game with two consecutive sixes at MS Dhoni's home ground

Team India clinched the three-match T20I series against New Zealand by winning the second contest played in Ranchi tonight. They had already won their first match in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Team India bowlers set up the team's win by restricting the visiting team to an average total of 153/6 in the first innings.

The batters didn't let the hard work of bowlers go in vain. Experienced opening duo Rohit Sharma (55) and KL Rahul (69) put on an astonishing 117-run partnership for the first wicket. This made the job easier for their side.

However, both perished when India closed in on victory. Tim Southee (3/16) scalped both openers and then dismissed Suryakumar Yadav but India were far ahead by then.

Rishabh Pant (12 in six balls) finished the game in style by hitting two consecutive sixes in the 18th over bowled by James Neesham. Venkatesh Iyer (12 in 11 balls) was unbeaten at the non-striking end in the company of Pant.

Fans were ecstatic after witnessing Rishabh Pant's ability to finish the match with a six at the home ground of legendary finisher MS Dhoni. They took to Twitter to express the same. Some congratulated Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid as they began their tenure with a resounding series win.

Fans rejoice as Rishabh Pant finishes the game with two consecutive sixes in India's win over New Zealand

Kyle Jamieson @__thegiraffe Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rishabh Pant - the finisher. Finished the first game with a four and now finished the second game with a six to seal the series for India. Rishabh Pant - the finisher. Finished the first game with a four and now finished the second game with a six to seal the series for India. Best finisher version 2 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Best finisher version 2 twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

MTvalluvan @MTvalluvan

#INDVsNZT20

#RohitSharma

#INDvNZ After Hitting a One Handed Six Rishabh Pant Showing his other Hand to Neesham 🤣 After Hitting a One Handed Six Rishabh Pant Showing his other Hand to Neesham 🤣#INDVsNZT20#RohitSharma#INDvNZ https://t.co/mzvOD0JDW8

Amit Sahu @amit_sahu_726

The Six lands just under MS Dhoni Pavillion❤🔥



What a sight😍



#INDVsNZT20 | #MSDhoni | #RishabhPant



Rishabh Pant finishes off in style💉The Six lands just under MS Dhoni Pavillion❤🔥What a sight😍 Rishabh Pant finishes off in style💉The Six lands just under MS Dhoni Pavillion❤🔥What a sight😍 #INDVsNZT20 | #MSDhoni | #RishabhPant https://t.co/S9Odps8H3y

Ricky @Ricky9876543 @CricCrazyJohns Rishabh pant finishes off in Style and india lift the Paytm trophy after 2 years 😂🤣 @CricCrazyJohns Rishabh pant finishes off in Style and india lift the Paytm trophy after 2 years 😂🤣

Titu Mama™🦁 @TituTweets_ Rishabh Pant finishes off in style💉

The Six lands just under MS Dhoni Pavillion



What a sight😍 Rishabh Pant finishes off in style💉The Six lands just under MS Dhoni PavillionWhat a sight😍 https://t.co/TymN35uqDB

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The one-handed sixes should be renamed as Rishabh Pant shot.

The one-handed sixes should be renamed as Rishabh Pant shot.https://t.co/BewxGWVQ3k

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The one-handed sixes should be renamed as Rishabh Pant shot.

The one-handed sixes should be renamed as Rishabh Pant shot.https://t.co/BewxGWVQ3k

YAHYA V45 @V45Yahya

This is called Impact🤯

@ImRo45 #RohitSharma Out of the 3140 he scored in t20i's Morethan 2500 were in won matches🔥This is called Impact🤯 Out of the 3140 he scored in t20i's Morethan 2500 were in won matches🔥This is called Impact🤯@ImRo45 #RohitSharma https://t.co/aBHGNh18c6

SSRwasGODsent @ajay36mittal #IndvsNz #RohitSharma #NZvIND What is the point of selecting youngsters,when only KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma get to bat!! Pointless series! #INDVsNZT20 What is the point of selecting youngsters,when only KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma get to bat!! Pointless series! #INDVsNZT20 #IndvsNz #RohitSharma #NZvIND

Dhruv (ध्रुव) @IamDhruv45 Rohit Sharma Becomes The 1st Player In T20s to Have 25 Fifty Plus Scores In Winning Cause!!! Rohit Sharma Becomes The 1st Player In T20s to Have 25 Fifty Plus Scores In Winning Cause!!! https://t.co/eQPJzw0NRj

Harshal Patel is right up there for me along with Bumrah: Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa reckoned that Harshal Patel's death bowling skills were on par with a top bowler like Jasprit Bumrah. Uthappa was impressed with Harshal Patel's bowling effort in the Ranchi match. He praised Harshal for executing his plans well.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo about Harshal Patel's rising stocks in Indian cricket, Robin Uthappa said:

"If you would consider just a death bowling spot, then Harshal Patel is right up there for me along with Bumrah. The kind of skills he possesses and the way he is executing those skills, not just possession of skills but the way you execute those skills also matter, especially under pressure. Incredible how he came back in his last over, that just shows he's got the stuff."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Harshal Patel was the purple cap holder in IPL 2021 with a record equalling 32 wickets. He got a chance to debut for India in the second T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi. Harshal Patel put on a player of the match performance and helped India seal the series with one match left.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Are you satisfied with Rishabh Pant's finishing prowess in the recent games? Yes No 0 votes so far