"Best finisher version 2" - Fans rejoice as Rishabh Pant finishes the game with two consecutive sixes at MS Dhoni's home ground

Team India clinched the three-match T20I series against New Zealand by winning the second contest played in Ranchi tonight. They had already won their first match in Jaipur on Wednesday.
Team India bowlers set up the team's win by restricting the visiting team to an average total of 153/6 in the first innings.
The batters didn't let the hard work of bowlers go in vain. Experienced opening duo Rohit Sharma (55) and KL Rahul (69) put on an astonishing 117-run partnership for the first wicket. This made the job easier for their side.
However, both perished when India closed in on victory. Tim Southee (3/16) scalped both openers and then dismissed Suryakumar Yadav but India were far ahead by then.
Rishabh Pant (12 in six balls) finished the game in style by hitting two consecutive sixes in the 18th over bowled by James Neesham. Venkatesh Iyer (12 in 11 balls) was unbeaten at the non-striking end in the company of Pant.
Fans were ecstatic after witnessing Rishabh Pant's ability to finish the match with a six at the home ground of legendary finisher MS Dhoni. They took to Twitter to express the same. Some congratulated Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid as they began their tenure with a resounding series win.
Fans rejoice as Rishabh Pant finishes the game with two consecutive sixes in India's win over New Zealand
Harshal Patel is right up there for me along with Bumrah: Robin Uthappa
Robin Uthappa reckoned that Harshal Patel's death bowling skills were on par with a top bowler like Jasprit Bumrah. Uthappa was impressed with Harshal Patel's bowling effort in the Ranchi match. He praised Harshal for executing his plans well.
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo about Harshal Patel's rising stocks in Indian cricket, Robin Uthappa said:
"If you would consider just a death bowling spot, then Harshal Patel is right up there for me along with Bumrah. The kind of skills he possesses and the way he is executing those skills, not just possession of skills but the way you execute those skills also matter, especially under pressure. Incredible how he came back in his last over, that just shows he's got the stuff."
Harshal Patel was the purple cap holder in IPL 2021 with a record equalling 32 wickets. He got a chance to debut for India in the second T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi. Harshal Patel put on a player of the match performance and helped India seal the series with one match left.