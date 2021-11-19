"Legend da" - Twitterati heap praise on Ashwin for his phenomenal spell against New Zealand in 2nd T20I 

Ravichandran Ashwin continued his dream form in T20I cricket after a career resurrection in the format during the recently concluded World Cup. Ashwin bowled phenomenally in the second T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi by containing batters in the middle overs.

The Kiwis team got off to a great start as they were 64/1 at the end of the powerplay. The spin duo of Ashwin (1/19) and Axar Patel (1/26) then bowled economical spells and brought down the scoring rate. The pacers also joined the party at the death and managed to restrict New Zealand to 153/6 after 20 overs.

Fans were happy to witness Ravichandran Ashwin's performance in the T20I format and heaped praise on him for his consistent performances in recent times. They also applauded Harshal Patel for his magnificent spell (2/25) on his Team India debut .

Twitterati heaps praise on Ashwin for his phenomenal spell against New Zealand in the T20I match in Ranchi

4-0-19-1 from ashwin

Legend da.



Legend da. 4-0-19-1 from ashwinLegend da.

Rajesh Ranjan



Harshal & Axar were impressive,too.



Another Ashwin super special spell.
Harshal & Axar were impressive,too.

ASH @TheCricketArk Ashwin spell: 4-0-19-1

-90% at Good Length/Back of Good Length/short.

-Tight lines(Except few).

-All balls around 90+Kmph.



•Perfect defensive bowling after an explosive start in the Powerplay.

•Didn't allow the batsmen to advance.

Ashwin spell: 4-0-19-1
-90% at Good Length/Back of Good Length/short.
-Tight lines(Except few).
-All balls around 90+Kmph.
•Perfect defensive bowling after an explosive start in the Powerplay.
•Didn't allow the batsmen to advance.
•Containing Runs works wonders in any format.

Ayush Aman @LoyalAshwinFan_ The poor handling of Ashwin will be the one major error wrought by the Kohli Shastri regime The poor handling of Ashwin will be the one major error wrought by the Kohli Shastri regime

Ranbir Dutta🕊️ @Ranbir012

Jis race se mujhe nikal ne ki baat kar rahe the bewkuf wo nahin jante iss race ka sikandar abhi bhi main hu..

What a spell 🔥

Ravichandran Ashwin be like :
Jis race se mujhe nikal ne ki baat kar rahe the bewkuf wo nahin jante iss race ka sikandar abhi bhi main hu..
What a spell 🔥

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Harshal completes his spell with figures of 2️⃣/2️⃣5️⃣ (4). 🤩



What a way to announce yourself on the International stage! 👏🏻👏🏻
Harshal completes his spell with figures of 2️⃣/2️⃣5️⃣ (4). 🤩

Ram Saravanan @RamSara84026479



4-0-14-2

4-0-29-1

4-0-20-3

4-0-23-2

Performance of Ravi Ashwin since his return into the T20 format for India:
4-0-14-2
4-0-29-1
4-0-20-3
4-0-23-2

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah India’s fightback has been stellar in restricting NZ to 153, substantially less than 175-180 anticipated when Guptill and Mitchell were going great guns. Match not over though. India’s batsmen have to complement the sterling effort of the bowlers India’s fightback has been stellar in restricting NZ to 153, substantially less than 175-180 anticipated when Guptill and Mitchell were going great guns. Match not over though. India’s batsmen have to complement the sterling effort of the bowlers

PRAYU @Sydney_133



Backed him and now we are here .

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Axar + Ashwin: 8-0-45-2. Remarkable effort with the amount of dew at Ranchi. Axar + Ashwin: 8-0-45-2. Remarkable effort with the amount of dew at Ranchi.

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Fantastic yet again from @ashwinravi99 with all the dew this is a great spell. He has been superb since he made a T20 comeback. Fantastic yet again from @ashwinravi99 with all the dew this is a great spell. He has been superb since he made a T20 comeback.

Kaivalya Pillai @PillaiKaivalya Ohh Ashwin!! He has to play continuously in t-20 till next world cup and has to be our lead bowler and lead spinner in next t-20 world cup for us. @ashwinravi99 is the best we got. Actually the best in the world. #INDvsNZ Ohh Ashwin!! He has to play continuously in t-20 till next world cup and has to be our lead bowler and lead spinner in next t-20 world cup for us. @ashwinravi99 is the best we got. Actually the best in the world. #INDvsNZ

K Vishwanth @vishwanth_views

Outstanding effort by #TeamIndia bowlers
giving away just 28 runs in last 5 overs

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla The difference of 150+ target and 180+ target is R Ashwin’s spell. What a bowler 👏 The difference of 150+ target and 180+ target is R Ashwin’s spell. What a bowler 👏

Nuryanana @nuryanana_kaush Harshal impressed on debut, Axar,Ashwin to bowled well to restricting New Zealand to reasonable total after flying start. Kohli had not picked Harshal despite had excelled in IPL & had not played Axar in crucial matches in T20 World Cup? Difference in captaincy is visible #INDvNZ Harshal impressed on debut, Axar,Ashwin to bowled well to restricting New Zealand to reasonable total after flying start. Kohli had not picked Harshal despite had excelled in IPL & had not played Axar in crucial matches in T20 World Cup? Difference in captaincy is visible #INDvNZ

Vikas Kohli @imvikaskohli



We're searching for an all-rounder who will play at No. 6 and also give some overs.



But in the 2 matches that didn't look like that 😞



What's the role of Venkatesh Iyer in the team if you don't give the ball to him.
We're searching for an all-rounder who will play at No. 6 and also give some overs.
But in the 2 matches that didn't look like that 😞

"It is a great feeling to play for the country" - Harshal Patel

Team India's latest debutant Harshal Patel was elated at finally getting a chance to represent his nation. He expressed gratitude and asserted that it was an honor donning the national colours. The 30-year-old had a memorable debut, ending with figures 4-0-25-2.

Speaking to the broadcaster during the innings break, Harshal Patel said:

"It is a great feeling to play for the country. I just love the game, and the ultimate goal for any player is to play for the country. It's an honour and a privilege. I'm not going to take it for granted at any cost. Rahul Dravid sir has always told me that once you are done with the preparations, you have to go out there and enjoy the game. After playing domestic cricket for 9-10 years and on the back of a good IPL, I have reached here. It was a very satisfying moment for me."

As dew is already on in full force, it will be difficult for Kiwi bowlers to restrict the home team batters. Although, it will be an interesting chase if New Zealand spinners get into the act and outfox the Indian batters.

