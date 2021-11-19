"Legend da" - Twitterati heap praise on Ashwin for his phenomenal spell against New Zealand in 2nd T20I 

Ravichandran Ashwin continued his dream form in T20I cricket after a career resurrection in the format during the recently concluded World Cup. Ashwin bowled phenomenally in the second T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi by containing batters in the middle overs.
The Kiwis team got off to a great start as they were 64/1 at the end of the powerplay. The spin duo of Ashwin (1/19) and Axar Patel (1/26) then bowled economical spells and brought down the scoring rate. The pacers also joined the party at the death and managed to restrict New Zealand to 153/6 after 20 overs.
Fans were happy to witness Ravichandran Ashwin's performance in the T20I format and heaped praise on him for his consistent performances in recent times. They also applauded Harshal Patel for his magnificent spell (2/25) on his Team India debut .
Twitterati heaps praise on Ashwin for his phenomenal spell against New Zealand in the T20I match in Ranchi
"It is a great feeling to play for the country" - Harshal Patel
Team India's latest debutant Harshal Patel was elated at finally getting a chance to represent his nation. He expressed gratitude and asserted that it was an honor donning the national colours. The 30-year-old had a memorable debut, ending with figures 4-0-25-2.
Speaking to the broadcaster during the innings break, Harshal Patel said:
"It is a great feeling to play for the country. I just love the game, and the ultimate goal for any player is to play for the country. It's an honour and a privilege. I'm not going to take it for granted at any cost. Rahul Dravid sir has always told me that once you are done with the preparations, you have to go out there and enjoy the game. After playing domestic cricket for 9-10 years and on the back of a good IPL, I have reached here. It was a very satisfying moment for me."
As dew is already on in full force, it will be difficult for Kiwi bowlers to restrict the home team batters. Although, it will be an interesting chase if New Zealand spinners get into the act and outfox the Indian batters.