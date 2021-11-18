"Me and Rohit Bhaiya didn’t have a beard" - Deepak Chahar shares a throwback picture taken 15 years back with Rohit in Jaipur 

Deepak Chahar recently shared a throwback picture of himself in the company of Indian T20I skipper Rohit Sharma. The duo are currently in the midst of a 3-match T20I series against New Zealand. This is Rohit Sharma's first assignment as full-time skipper of the Indian T20I side.

India won their first match in Jaipur with a collective effort from both the bowling and batting departments. Deepak Chahar was playing his first international game at his home ground last night.

After the match, Chahar took to his official Instagram handle and shared a current and old picture of himself along with Rohit Sharma taken in Jaipur. He captioned the post:

Picture at the same ground after almost 15 years . Me and Rohit Bhaiya we both didn’t have beard 🧔‍♂️ that time 😂 @rohitsharma45 #moment #bleedblue

"I think it was a great learning experience for the guys" - Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma opined that the young Indian batters learned valuable lessons about how to play in crunch situations during their run chase. Rohit reckoned it was a hard-fought victory for his side.

He also stressed the importance of finding gaps in T20I cricket rather than trying to hit the ball out of the park all the time. Speaking at the post-match conference, Rohit Sharma reflected on the game:

"It was a hard fought victory. We saw towards the end that it didn't come as easy as we expected. I think it was a great learning for the guys who haven't batted in this situation for India. It's a great learning for them to understand what's need to be done. It's not about the power-hitting all the time and you need to try and put the ball in the gaps to try and take singles and find boundaries."

He added:

"As a captain and as a team, we are happy that these guys got an opportunity to bat in this situation and finish the game off. It was a good game for us. We're missing a few players so it gives the other guys a great opportunity to come and see what they have in terms of their ability. The way we pulled it back at the end was amazing."

The tenures of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid as captain and head coach respectively began on a winning note. Team India will now be looking to clinch the series by winning the second T20I at Ranchi this Friday.

