India vs Pakistan, 2024 T20 World Cup: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on Pakistan in match number 19 of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. There are high expectations from the marquee clash, particularly since there has not been much excitement around the preceding games.

The Men in Blue have a brilliant record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, having lost only one game to their arch-rivals so far. They began their campaign with an eight-wicket triumph over Ireland. Bowling first, India bundled out Ireland for 96 in 16 overs and then chased the total in 12.2 overs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a Super Over loss to United States. Batting first, they managed just 159-7, which was also only possible due to a late fightback. United States responded with 159-3 and then stunned Babar Azam and co. by winning the Super Over.

Today's IND vs PAK toss result

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Babar Azam said:

"[We want to bowl] because of the weather and little bit of moisture on the pitch. We will look to exploit conditions in the first six overs."

Pakistan have given rest to Azam Khan; Imad Wasim comes in. India are sticking to the same combination.

IND vs PAK - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

Today's IND vs PAK pitch report

Conditions are overcast. There could be some movement for pacers early on. Since the wicket has been under covers, batting could be a bit tough in the early overs due to moisture. Teams have found batting hard in New York.

Today's IND vs PAK match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Saim Ayub, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed.

IND vs PAK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Richard Illingworth, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: David Boon

