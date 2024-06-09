India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup Weather Updates: Match resumes after another frustrating rain delay, no overs lost

21:20: The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match at Nassau County Stadium in New York will resume at 9:30 PM IST. The players went off the field after just one over, with India at 8-0. Since the rain delay was a short one, no overs have been lost.

20:55: In an anti-climax, play in the India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has been stopped due to rain after just one over. India are 8-0 loss, with Rohit Sharma having hit a brilliant six off Shaheen Afridi's bowling.

20:30: The covers have come off again following another rain delay. The India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will now start at 8:50 PM IST. In good news for fans, no overs have been lost, so we will have a full game, weather permitting.

20:15: Rain has returned in New York just minutes after the toss at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The covers are back on.

20:10 Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first under overcast conditions. Imad Wasim is back for the team, while Azam Khan misses out. India are going in with the same playing XI as the last game.

19:50: Following a delay due to rain, the toss in the India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match will take place at 8:00 PM IST. The match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will get underway at 8:30 PM IST. With the rain having stopped, the covers have come off.

19:30: The toss in the India vs Pakistan ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup match has been delayed due to rain. Sharing an update over the weather at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, BCCI's official X handle said that 'the square remains under cover'.

19:00: It’s raining in New York ahead of the India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match, which is scheduled to get underway at 8:00 PM IST.

The covers are on at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. It’s cloudy and dark at the moment.

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for New York in the morning predicted a 'thundershower in spots, with breezy with periods of clouds and sun'.

India are Pakistan are set to clash in the Men's T20 World Cup for the eighth time on Sunday. The Men in Blue have won five of the seven games played so far, while Pakistan have won only one. One game between the two sides in the 2007 edition ended in a tie. Team India ended up winning the clash via a bowl-out.

Rohit Sharma and company began their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with an eight-wicket win against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 5.

Bowling first, India bundled out Ireland for 96 in 16 overs as Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh picked up two each. In the chase, the Men in Blue got home in 12.2 overs as skipper Rohit Sharma hit 52 off 37 (retired hurt) and Rishabh Pant 36* off 26.

Pakistan suffered a shock loss against the United States at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 6. Batting first, Pakistan posted 159-7. The spirited USA replied with 159-3 and went on to win the Super Over to leave Pakistan in shock.

