India vs Pakistan, 2025 Champions Trophy Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in match number five of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. This will be the third match in Group A, also featuring New Zealand and Bangladesh. The Kiwis are currently on top of Group A, with two points and a net run rate of +1.200, while India are second, with two points and a run rate of +0.408.

The Men in Blue began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign in impressive fashion, getting the better of Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening match. Bowling first, India cleaned up the opposition for 228 as Mohammed Shami picked up 5-53. Shubman Gill then guided the chase with an unbeaten 101, while Rohit Sharma (41) and KL Rahul (41*) made handy contributions.

Pakistan were below par in the tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi. Bowling first, they allowed the Kiwis to reach 320-5 as Haris Rauf registered figures of 2-83 from his 10 overs. In the chase, Babar Azam got stuck and crawled his way to 64 off 90 balls. Khushdil Shah (69 off 49) and Salman Agha (42 off 28) tried to undo the damage, but to no avail.

India vs Pakistan, 2025 Champions Trophy: Telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match can be watched on Star Sports network channels and Sports18. As per a post on Star Sports' official X handle, the much-hyped contest can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 2.

The IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match will start at 2:30 PM IST, while the live coverage will begin at 1:30 PM. The toss will be held at 2:00 PM.

India vs Pakistan, 2025 Champions Trophy: Live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy clash will be available on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. According to a post on Star Sports' X handle, the clash can be watched for free on both TV and mobile.

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head record in ODIs

India and Pakistan have met 135 times in ODIs, with the latter having a 73-57 lead in the head-to-head battle. Five matches between the Asian rivals have produced no result.

The two sides have clashed five times in the Champions Trophy, with Pakistan having a slender 3-2 lead. The Men in Green beat India by 180 runs at The Oval in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

