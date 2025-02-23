India vs Pakistan, 2025 Champions Trophy: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India are taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in the marquee clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (February 23). This will be the second match for both sides in the ICC event. The Men in Blue got the better of Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening match in Dubai. On the other hand, Pakistan went down to New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi.

Ad

There were plenty of positives for India from their win over Bangladesh. Pacer Mohammed Shami, who recently made a comeback to international cricket, starred with 5-53, while Harshit Rana also picked up three wickets. In the chase, Shubman Gill scored a well-compiled hundred on a tricky surface. Virat Kohli's form remains a concern, though, as he looked out of sorts against Bangladesh.

Pakistan have a 3-2 lead over India in the Champions Trophy, but not many experts have given them a chance of beating the Men in Blue on Sunday. Both their batting and bowling struggled against New Zealand in Karachi. Babar Azam came in for a lot of criticism for his slow fifty, while the pacers were also ineffective. History, though, is proof that Pakistan can never be written off.

Ad

Trending

Today's IND vs PAK toss result

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Mohammad Rizwan said:

"[The pitch] looks good. The surface doesn't matter; we just want to put up a good score on the board.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pakistan have made one forced change - injured Fakhar Zaman is out, while Imam-ul-Haq comes in. India are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

IND vs PAK - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Ad

Today's IND vs PAK pitch report

“What we can expect is pretty similar to the other day when India took on Bangladesh on another surface. That time, the pitch was on the slower side. The spinners kept it quiet in the middle overs. I feel this is a pitch where it won't be easy to hit sixes. 270 could be a score that can be defended.” - Sunil Gavaskar

Ad

Today's IND vs PAK match complete players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan

IND vs PAK - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Richard Illingworth

Third umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: David Boon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback