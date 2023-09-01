India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India 

Team India will face Pakistan in match number three of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, August 2. The marquee clash of the tournament will reignite the legendary rivalry between the Asian giants.

The last time these two sides met, they played out an iconic game worthy of all the hype in the build-up to the mega clash. Pakistan batted and posted 159/8 in their 20 overs. In response, the Men in Blue stumbled to 31/4. However, Virat Kohli played an incredible knock of 82* in 53 balls to lift India to a sensational triumph.

Saturday’s clash will of course be in the ODI format. The last time India and Pakistan met in a one-day match was back in 2019 during the World Cup in England. Team India eased to victory by 89 runs (DLS method) on the back of Rohit Sharma’s 140.

Speaking of the Asia Cup in ODIs, India have a slight lead over Pakistan, having won seven of 13 matches. Pakistan have won five, while one match produced no result.

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023 - Telecast channel list in India

Star has bagged the rights to live telecast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the Ind-Pak game can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will begin at 3 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 - Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. In some great news for fans, the live stream of the Asia Cup as well as the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup can be watched on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app for free.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir

Pakistan have retained the same playing XI that took the field against Nepal, which means Shaheen Afridi will play against India. There were some concerns over the left-armer in the build-up to the game.