India vs Pakistan cricket returns on August 28th as Asia Cup 2022 schedule announced; final on 11th September in Dubai

The India vs Pakistan rivalry in cricket will resume when the arch-rivals clash in the Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament on August 28. The match will be played in Dubai, the same venue where Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup clash. With the victory, Pakistan registered their first win in a World Cup match over India.

Asia Cup 2022 will kick-off with a clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Dubai on August 27. The final of the tournament will be played on September 11 at the same venue.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah shared a post on his official Instagram handle and confirmed the schedule for the upcoming tournament. The Asia Cup is being viewed as a preparation for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November. While sharing the schedule, Shah wrote:

“The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.”

The teams for the T20 tournament have been divided into two groups (A and B). A total of six nations will be taking part in the event. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been confirmed as participants and they will be joined by a qualifier.

Asia Cup 2022 schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the Asia Cup 2022:

August 27 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai

August 28 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

August 30 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sharjah

August 31 - India vs Qualifier, Dubai

September 1 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dubai

September 2 - Pakistan vs Qualifier, Sharjah

September 3 - B1 vs B2, Sharjah

September 4 - A1 vs A2, Dubai

September 6 - A1 vs B1, Dubai

September 7 - A2 vs B2, Dubai

September 8 - A1 vs B2, Dubai

September 9 - B1 vs A2, Dubai

September 11 - Final, Dubai

