India vs Pakistan is like our Super Bowl: ICC T20 World Cup ambassador Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi compared the Super Bowl to an India-Pakistan encounter to explain to the American crowd just how massive the upcoming encounter between the two arch-rivals was. The Super Bowl is among the biggest matches in the United States every year across sports as it is the final of the National Football League (NFL).

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in New York on June 9 in the T20 World Cup and Afridi believes the American fans who are new to the game of cricket will certainly love 'the biggest rivalry in the sport'.

Speaking to ICC, here's what Shahid Afridi had to say:

"For those Americans discovering the tournament, they should know that Pakistan’s game against India is like our Super Bowl. I used to absolutely love playing India and I really believe it is the biggest rivalry in sport. When I played in those games, I got a lot of love and respect from the Indian fans and it means so much to both sides."

India will be beginning their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York, while Pakistan will face hosts USA in Dallas on June 6.

It is about handling pressure of the occasions: Shahid Afridi on India vs Pakistan

Shahid Afridi believes both India and Pakistan have world-class players in their ranks and that it would be difficult to single out a favorite going into the encounter. He feels whoever among the arch-rivals holds their nerves better will end up on the winning side.

On this, Afridi stated:

"Against India, it is about handling the pressure of the occasion. There is so much talent in both teams, they just need to put it together on the day. That will be the case in that game and in the tournament overall. The team that can hold its nerve will come out on top."

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times in T20 World Cups, with the Men in Blue winning five of those games. One of the games ended in a tie, which India won in the bowl-out during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Pakistan have tasted victory in just one encounter when they beat India by ten wickets in the 2021 edition in Dubai.

