India will take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 2. As with every, India vs Pakistan game, there is plenty of excitement over this match as well. After all, India vs Pakistan is considered one of the biggest rivalries in cricket.

When the teams met last time at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the 2022 T20 World Cup, it resulted in a brilliant encounter as the Men in Blue beat Pakistan off the last ball. Virat Kohli (82* off 53) was the hero for India, playing a blinder.

Cricket fans are expecting another great contest, but they also want the rain to stay away. On the eve of the game, most weather apps predicted that there are more than 90 percent chances of rain during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match.

As were build-up to the game, here are some latest updates on the weather and conditions in Pallekele.

What the weather report for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Pallekele says

According to AccWeather, there are chances of rain and showers during the duration of the match. The afternoon forecast says, it will be cloudy and humid with a couple of showers. The cloud cover will be around 98 percent.

Rain and drizzle is predicted for the evening as well, with humidity at 100 percent and cloud cover at 99 percent.

Cricket fans share updates on Pallekele weather

A number of cricket fans have been sharing updates on the weather in Pallekele. According to some, there hasn’t been any rain since morning although the conditions are still overcast.

Others claimed that, there has been light drizzle, but not enough to threaten the match. Many are hopeful of the game going ahead due to improvement in weather on the morning of the match. Fingers crossed!