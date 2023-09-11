India vs Pakistan Super 4 match rain updates live: Sun out after early morning rain in Colombo, but weather forecast not too bright

It was raining in Colombo early in the morning on Monday, September 11 - the reserve day for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.

Some journalists and fans shared updates from Colombo, where the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match is slated to resume at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Monday at 3 PM IST.

Journalist Vikrant Gupta tweeted a video of rain in Colombo on his official X account [formerly Twitter] with the caption:

“Not so good in Colombo. It’s raining early morning. #AsiaCup2023 #INDvsPAK.”

Pakistan journalist Saleem Khaliq also shared a video of rain lashing Colombo.

In some positive news, Mufaddal Vohra tweeted at 9:16 AM IST that rain had finally stopped and that the conditions were getting better.

However, the weather forecast for the remainder of the day in Colombo is not so great, so fans will have to keep their fingers crossed yet again.

Colombo weather forecast for Monday, September 11

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match had to be moved to the reserve day after play in Colombo was called off on Sunday due to rain. Unfortunately, the weather forecast for Monday is not too great either.

According to AccuWeather, conditions will be cloudy with thunderstorms in the morning. The temperature is expected to be around 28 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 89 percent, while the cloud cover could be around 92 percent.

Things aren’t likely to change a lot in the afternoon as well. Thunderstorms have been predicted during this period as well. The probability of precipitation is 97 percent, while the cloud cover could be around 99 percent.

As we move to evening time, the weather in Colombo on Monday is likely to remain cloudy. There are chances of occasional rain with a thunderstorm. The probability of precipitation is down to 80 percent but the cloud cover forecast remains high at 100 percent.

Even at night, there are chances of rain. In fact, the probability of precipitation is 100 percent, while the forecast is for 60 percent chances of thunderstorms. The cloud cover could be in the range of 95 percent.

India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs when rain halted proceedings on Sunday. Weather permitting, the match will resume on Monday from where it stopped the previous day.