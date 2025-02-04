India vs Pakistan tickets of 2025 Champions Trophy sold out in minutes

The tickets for India vs Pakistan clash ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 have reportedly been sold out within a few minutes of them going live. With demand for tickets for the high-voltage clash going at an unprecedented rate, thousands of fans were left disappointed as those already in queue snapped them almost instantly, as per media reports.

The prices for the general stand tickets started from 125 Dirhams (₹ 2,965.43) and a few fans were lucky to secure those. However, tickets in the premium categories, priced at AED 2,000 and AED 5,000 didn't last long either as fans rushed to book those. India are grouped alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

With the Men in Blue set to play all their matches in Dubai after the BCCI cited security concerns in Pakistan, tickets went live at 5:30 pm on February 3 (Monday). Rohit Sharna and Co. will begin their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh, followed by facing Pakistan on 23 and will finish their group stage against New Zealand on March 2.

India's match against Pakistan is set to draw the most attention due to the history of the rivalry between the two sides and the political backdrop.

Rohit Sharma refuses to give any 'special mentioning' ahead of Team India's match against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, during a recent conversation with Star Sports amid the BCCI Naman Awards, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said they will approach the game against Pakistan like any other match. Rohit stated:

"Look, I think in the past two or three years, I've spoken a lot about that game. It's just a game for us. We will try and do what is required for any cricket team to do on that particular day. No special mentioning about, from our side at least, about that particular game. We just want to show up there and show up well."

Pakistan are the defending champions and beat their arch-rivals to capture the title in the 2017 edition.

