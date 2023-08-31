India vs Pakistan tickets: Where to book online and tickets price information for Asia Cup 2023?

India vs Pakistan tickets in the Asia Cup 2023 are in high demand as the mega clash approaches. The two arch-rivals will take on each other on September 3 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

This will be the first India vs Pakistan ODI match since 2019. Also, it will be the first time since 2010 that Sri Lanka hosts an ODI game between the two arch-rivals. Fans across the world are excited to witness this match live, but only 35,000 fans will be able to watch the game live at the venue in Pallekele.

India vs Pakistan tickets for Asia Cup 2023 have been on sale for a few days now. The demand is not on the same level as the India vs Pakistan tickets for World Cup 2023, but there has been more demand of tickets for this match than the other games. Here's how you can book tickets for the mega clash.

What is the price of India vs Pakistan tickets for Asia Cup 2023?

Fans can buy the tickets for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match online from the official website of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Although the match is happening in Sri Lanka, PCB are the official hosts of the tournament, meaning they have the rights of selling the tickets. The website for booking the passes is pcb.bookme.pk.

After reaching the website, fans will have an option of booking tickets for Asia Cup 2023. They can select the India vs Pakistan game and reserve their seats at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for this Saturday. Here is the ticket price in USD:

Grass Embankment West (Standing) - General: $30

Grass Embankment (Scoreboard) Standing - General: $30

Grand Stand Top Level B - V-VIP: $300

Grand Stand Top Level A- V-VIP: $300

B Lower - VIP: $125

A Lower - VIP: $125

A general ticket for this match costs around ₹2,500. The VIP tickets will cost around ₹10,000, while the V-VIP section tickets are worth ₹25,000 approximately.