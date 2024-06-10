India vs Pakistan: Who won yesterday’s match in 2024 T20 World Cup?

India beat Pakistan by six runs in yesterday's (9 June) ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. In a low-scoring thriller, the Men in Blue were bowled out for 119 in 19 overs, but made a sensational comeback to restrict Pakistan to 113-7. The loss was Pakistan's second defeat in as many matches after they succumbed to the USA in a Super Over.

Chasing 120 for victory, Pakistan were well placed at 80-3 after 14 overs. The turning point of the match came with the first ball of the 15th over as Jasprit Bumrah (3-14) cleaned up Mohammad Rizwan (31 off 44) with a length ball that was angled into the stumps. The Pakistan keeper-batter paid the price for attempting a wild heave across the line.

Axar Patel bowled a brilliant 16th over, conceding only two runs. Hardik Pandya then forced a top edge from Shadab Khan (4 off 7) as the batter went to pull a short ball. Iftikhar Ahmed (5 off 9) struggled to rotate the strike and perished on the last ball of the 19th over, miscuing a full toss off Bumrah. Arshdeep Singh took a good catch under pressure, despite a mini-collision with Suryakumar Yadav.

With 18 needed off the last over, Imad Wasim (15 off 23) was caught behind off a yorker from Arshdeep. There was some confusion over the dismissal as the umpire had given Wasim out caught behind after the batters went scampering for a single. Eventually, Wasim took the review, but had to walk back as Ultra Edge showed a clear spike. Pakistan managed only 11 runs in the last over to suffer another loss.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (13) was caught at slip by a length ball from Bumrah that shaped back in. Axar ended Usman Khan's (13) resistance, trapping him leg-before with a slider from wide of the crease. Fakhar Zaman (13) was bounced out by Pandya. India kept chipping away at the wickets and eventually emerged on top.

Pakistan pacers restrict India to 119

Bowling first, Pakistan's pacers did a great job to restrict India to 119 in 19 overs. Virat Kohli (4 off 3) slapped a short of length ball from Naseem Shah (3-21) to cover point, while Rohit Sharma (13 off 12) flicked one from Shaheen Afridi to deep square leg.

Rishabh Pant (42 off 31) and Axar (20 off 18) added 39 for the third wicket, but once the latter was cleaned up trying to slog Naseem, India's innings completely fell apart. They crumbled from 58-2 to 119 all out as Haris Rauf claimed 3-21 and Mohammad Amir 2-23.

India vs Pakistan: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's 2024 T20 World Cup match?

Bumrah was exceptional with the ball for India, claiming the scalps of Babar, Rizwan and Iftikhar. Pandya chipped in with two crucial wickets, while Axar contributed with both bat and ball. (1 for 11 in 2 overs)

For Pakistan, Naseem and Rauf claimed three wickets, while Amir picked up two. Rizwan top-scored in the chase with 31.

Bumrah was named the Player of the Match for his sensational spell of 3-14.

