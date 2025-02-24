India vs Pakistan: Who won yesterday’s match at 2025 Champions Trophy?

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in yesterday's 2025 Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan were held to 241 in 49.4 overs as Kuldeep Yadav starred with 3-40. Virat Kohli (100* off 111) then notched up his 51st ODI hundred as Team India chased down the below par total in 42.3 overs.

The Men in Blue got off to a brisk start in the chase as skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 31. Shaheen Afridi, however, produced a stunning inswinging yorker to knock over the Indian captain for 20 off 15 balls. Gill carried on his good form and, in the company of Kohli, took the Indian total to 100.

Gill was looking set for another big score when Abrar Ahmed produced a stunner that was too good for even in the in-form Indian batter. The right-hander was bowled for 46 off 52 and received a unique send off from the bowler that went viral on social media in no time. There was, however, not much joy in store for the fielding side after that moment of brilliance from Abrar.

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67) added 114 for the third wicket to put India in complete command. With the run rate not being steep, both batters were happy to rotate the strike. It needed a stunning diving catch from Imam-ul-Haq at cover to end Shreyas' stay at the crease. Replays, though, hinted that the fielder might have grounded the ball.

Hardik Pandya (8 off 6) came and went, looking to finish off the match in a hurry. Fittingly, Kohli hit the winning runs, also bringing up his 51st ODI hundred in the process. The star batter carved Khushdil Shah through extra cover for a boundary and then brought out a Suryakumar Yadav-like 'I am there' celebration.

Earlier, Pakistan got off to a decent start, but lost their way and fell way short of a competitive total. Babar Azam (23 off 26) was caught behind of Pandya, while Imam-ul-Haq (10 off 26) was run out by a brilliant direct hit from Axar Patel. Saud Shakeel (62 off 76) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (46 off 77) offered some resistance, but India kept chipping away at the wickets.

India vs Pakistan: Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s 2025 Champions Trophy match?

Kuldeep excelled for India with the ball, claiming three wickets. Pandya chipped in with the crucial scalps of Babar and Shakeel. In the chase, Kohli once again stood tall, compiling a magnificent ton. Shreyas and Shubman also played good knocks.

For Pakistan, Shakeel top-scored with 62, while Rizwan made 46. With the ball, Afridi picked up two wickets, but went for 74 runs in eight overs.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for yet another hundred in a chase in ODIs.

