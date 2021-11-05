India vs Scotland memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

India continued their winning momentum in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 by defeating Scotland at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. The Indian team cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket victory after winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli called the toss right for the first time at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He invited Scotland to bat first but the Scottish side could only score 85 runs in the first innings.

George Munsey impressed the fans with a 19-ball 24, but the other Scottish players failed to get going. Michael Leask's 12-ball 21 and double-digit scores from Calum MacLeod and Mark Watt took the Scots past 80.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were the best bowlers for India. Both bowlers returned with figures of 3/15, while Jasprit Bumrah became the most successful Indian bowler in T20Is by dismissing opposition captain Kyle Coetzer and number eight batter Mark Watt.

In reply, the Indian openers relentlessly destroyed the Scottish bowling unit. With the aim of boosting India's net run rate, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma played aggressively right from the word go.

Rahul raced to his half-century in the powerplay before perishing to Watt, while Rohit Sharma scored a 16-ball 30, smashing five fours and a six. Suryakumar Yadav finished things off in style with a six.

India climbed to the third position in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 points table with that win. They have the best net run rate in the group. Their semifinal hopes now majorly rely on Afghanistan.

Best memes from T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Scotland

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the India vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match. Here are the top memes from this game:

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee