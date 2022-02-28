India vs SL 2022: Mayank Agarwal and the Men in Blue all smiles ahead of first Test

After walloping Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20Is, India are jetting off to Chandigarh to play their first Test against the island nation. The relaxed outfit were all smiles ahead of their departure from Dharamshala.

The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj, and Shreyas Iyer took to Instagram to share pictures they clicked before leaving Dharamsala.

India coasted to a 3-0 win against Sri Lanka in the T20Is

The first T20I in Lucknow saw the side notch up a comprehensive 62-run win against the visitors courtesy of Ishan Kishan's explosive 89 and Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 57.

The latter continued from where he left off, belting an unbeaten 74 in the second match as the Men in Blue chased down a stiff 183 in their 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the other man to make a stylish comeback with an unbeaten 45 in the second game.

The third match was another Shreyas Iyer masterclass with an unbeaten 73 as the hosts crossed the finish line with six wickets to spare.

Mayank Agarwal appointed PBKS skipper

Mayank Agarwal was brought in by India in as a last-minute replacement for Ishan Kishan, who took a blow to the head in the second T20I. Although Sanju Samson walked out with Rohit Sharma and Agarwal didn't play a game, there was good news in the offing for the Karnataka batter.

Confirming the appointment, PBKS took to their official Twitter handle and wrote:

“Attention #SherSquad. Our © ➜ Mayank Agarwal. Send in your wishes for the new #CaptainPunjab.”

Reacting to his appointment, the opening batter replied:

“I am honored and happy to be leading Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022. Let’s do it this time. Buuraaaaah.”

Agarwal had a solid 2021 IPL, notching up 441 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 140.44 and an average of 40.09. He will now lead a rebuilt and competitive PBKS unit in the upcoming edition.

