"India’s most versatile batter" - Fans heap praise on KL Rahul after witnessing his scintillating century in the Centurion Test

Modified Dec 27, 2021 01:44 AM IST
News

On Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa, India opener KL Rahul played a stellar knock and put his team in a strong position. He displayed tremendous skill, grit and temperament during his vigil at the crease. He ended the day unbeaten on 122* (in 248 balls). On the back of KL Rahul's exemplary century, India managed to reach 272/3 at stumps on Day 1.

In the absence of an in-form senior opener like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul took the onus on himself. He played a masterclass innings, showcasing all the traits of a complete Test batter. Fans were ecstatic after witnessing KL Rahul's spectacular knock. They took to Twitter to express the same and showered praise on him.

Here are some of the best reactions:

India’s most versatile batter—K L Rahul. Seven Test centuries. Has scored Test century in every country that he’s played in. Top top player. 👌👏👏 #SAvInd
Welcome to the exclusive club of Indian openers with a Test hundred in SA @klrahul11 😁 very well played 👏🏼 #SAvIND https://t.co/Fjz2RRA4aA
Kohli be like : ek zamana tha jab hum bhi Century pe Century maara karte the #INDvsSA #ViratKohli #KLRahul https://t.co/lec0QmVMzh
Not every Day 1 of an Overseas Tour for #TeamIndia is this good. Brilliant Batting & Hundred by KL Rahul . Exceptional support by Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane. This is a positive start for this #INDvsSA Series.Day 2 hopefully gonna be even better!#KLRahul 💯👏
Loved this innings by @klrahul11 calm,not extravagant but sure. Just what a pedigreed opening bat must exhibit. #SAvsIND
Intense. Patient. Saw it till stumps. The KL Rahul Test App can be such a thing of beauty. #IndvSA
Well played @klrahul11 Top class 👌👌👏👏 @BCCI #INDvsSA https://t.co/oshNekD9Xr
There’s a KL Rahul who admonishes every ball in T20s .. And there’s a KL Rahul who’s so poised and patient in test cricket. Both a treat to watch. So much to admire about the centurion at Centurion today .. And the context of this hundred .. Taking a bow @klrahul11 #INDvsSA
Respect conditions, play late, stride forward, weight transfer, dot balls, drives ... kl rahul is holding online batting class please watch… what a Fantastic knock👏👏👏 @klrahul11 #INDvsSA
He has been so so good across all format @klrahul11 brilliant 100 in difficult condition! #INDvsSA
Brilliant from Rahul. A century in South Africa is special. Another step towards becoming the player we all knew he could be.
Solid knock brother @klrahul11 ❤️#SAvIND https://t.co/Hv3SDIxVIN
Magnificent century at Centurion!!Excellent batting, great consistency, classic century 👏 🙌💯❤🏏🔥🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.Congratulations k L Rahul and best wishes for tomorrow, go for 200 champ 👍🙌❤🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.#IndvsSA #BelieveInBlue #KLRahul https://t.co/JVlhBVjPzr
✅ Australia✅ England✅ Sri Lanka✅ West Indies✅ South AfricaKL Rahul and Class ✅KL total 💯 7Home 💯 1Away 💯 6#KLRahul #INDvsSA https://t.co/Exd4JgqbfT
Sunil be like - Mera damad mera damad 😝😛 #KLRahul https://t.co/TMH9ARUNs2
Best opener of world currently Kamal lajwaab #KLRahul https://t.co/C7bQtkUJjb
@bhogleharsha Man of the day #KLRahulKamal Lajawab #rahul 👏👏👏 love from Pakistan & @LegacyOfSachin ❣️
So happy #KLRahul has bounced back from the lows of 2018 Australia tour, man. What a gem!
KL Rahul's 122* is the highest by an Indian Opener in South Africa, surpassing Wasim Jaffer's 116 in 2006/07.#INDvsSA #KLRahul @klrahul11 @WasimJaffer14
Kafi arse baad dominating batting dekhne ko mili. #INDvsSA 👌😍 #KLRahul
Tough day out there for South Africa. Feel they've got it wrong in selection and strategy. And a top effort from KL Rahul. Did everything right to score a Test hundred, most importantly leaving well. Could turn into a long summer for South Africa. #SAvIND
Average score on day 1 at supersport park in tests : 268/7. India finish the day 272/3 The discipline ,self-control and method Indian batsmen have shown today sets up a thrilling day 2. #INDvsSA #INDvSA #BoxingDayTest #BoxingDay
Rahane on fire🔥🔥#INDvsSA #Kohli #KLRahul #BCCI #Rahane https://t.co/aMMVZ0XCIp

Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane play supporting roles to KL Rahul on Day 1 of the first Test

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a challenging track. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (60) stitched a brilliant 117-run opening partnership to give the visitors a great start. Lungi Ngidi (3/45) then scalped Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) in quick succession to bring South Africa back into the contest.

At this juncture, Virat Kohli (35) joined hands with KL Rahul to consolidate the Indian innings and they looked in good touch. However, the Indian skipper perished while chasing a wide delivery in the 69th over to the disappointment of his fans.

Under-fire batter Ajinkya Rahane (40*) played a positive and well-controlled knock in the third session. He put on a 73* unbeaten partnership with KL Rahul to steer India to a healthy 272/3 on the first day of the South African tour.

Rahane and Rahul will look to continue in the same vein of form tomorrow to help India score more than 400 runs in the first innings. South African bowlers will be hoping to make early inroads during the first hour of the morning as the ball is still relatively new.

