"Reduce the Tummy" - Fans urge Rohit Sharma after he misses SA ODI's due to a fitness issue

Rohit Sharma, the newly appointed white-ball skipper, will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. He is yet to achieve optimum fitness levels after missing the ongoing Test series due to an injury. After consulting with the NCA and Rohit Sharma about his fitness, the BCCI announced the Indian squad for the ODI series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma's Test match opening partner, KL Rahul, will lead Team India in his absence. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will serve as Rahul's deputy during the series.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got a call-back after a long hiatus from ODI cricket. He will handle the spin department with Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar on this tour. Left-arm spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel were unavailable for selection due to fitness concerns.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer gave impressive performances in the 2021 IPL and Vijay Hazare trophy. Hence, they received a well-deserved call-up to the ODI squad. It will be interesting to see who joins Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order in the upcoming series. KL Rahul will be the prime candidate to fill Rohit Sharma's shoes alongside Dhawan.

KL Rahul has been successful in ODI's at number 5 over the past year. He has added some experience and solidity to the middle-order after MS Dhoni called time on his legendary career. If KL Rahul decides to remain in the number 5 position, CSK batter Ruturaj Gaikwad might earn an opportunity to open the innings.

18-man Indian ODI Squad for the 3-match series against South Africa

KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj

Twitter reacts after Rohit Sharma missed the South Africa ODI series due to fitness concerns

Fans were happy to welcome the newcomers gleefully and were excited to see Jasprit Bumrah in a new role as vice-captain. However, most were disappointed to see Rohit Sharma miss the tour as it was his first after appointment as full-time white-ball captain. They brutally trolled him for not improving his fitness and lent him some bits of advice on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

G O A T @itschaos____ Temporary Captain to Unfit Captain



The Journey of Rohit Sharma as ICT Captain @imro45 🔥👏 Temporary Captain to Unfit Captain The Journey of Rohit Sharma as ICT Captain @imro45 🔥👏

Rakshit thukral @Cricket94583075

And three ODIs(odi championship) and will now play against west Indies in Paytm series

Gaint of Paytm cricket nohit sharma @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma has missed 5 test(wtc)And three ODIs(odi championship) and will now play against west Indies in Paytm seriesGaint of Paytm cricket nohit sharma @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma has missed 5 test(wtc)And three ODIs(odi championship) and will now play against west Indies in Paytm seriesGaint of Paytm cricket nohit sharma

Jagandeep @SeldonOnMarkets Just saw the ODI squad for the South Africa series. I'll say the best decision that the selectors have made is making Jasprit Bumrah the VC of that team.



I think he could be a future captain for India esp. if selectors move away from their fixation of keeping a batsman as one. Just saw the ODI squad for the South Africa series. I'll say the best decision that the selectors have made is making Jasprit Bumrah the VC of that team. I think he could be a future captain for India esp. if selectors move away from their fixation of keeping a batsman as one.

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

#INDvsSA If one good thing came out of today's post selection presser, Jasprit #Bumrah being named VC. Yes, its temporary and once Rohit comes back and Rahul is again VC, Bumrah will probably pick and choose white ball series, but its an acknowledgement that he is seen as leader. If one good thing came out of today's post selection presser, Jasprit #Bumrah being named VC. Yes, its temporary and once Rohit comes back and Rahul is again VC, Bumrah will probably pick and choose white ball series, but its an acknowledgement that he is seen as leader.#INDvsSA

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Jasprit Bumrah is the vice captain for the ODI series against SA. Our King has come a long way. Jasprit Bumrah is the vice captain for the ODI series against SA. Our King has come a long way. https://t.co/ZtwFx93tCo

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



KL Rahul is being looked at as a future captain and Jasprit Bumrah tactical acumen has been rewarded with vice-captaincy.



Bumrah as a future leader excites me the most.



#TeamIndia So Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin (ODIs) make a return.KL Rahul is being looked at as a future captain and Jasprit Bumrah tactical acumen has been rewarded with vice-captaincy.Bumrah as a future leader excites me the most. So Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin (ODIs) make a return. KL Rahul is being looked at as a future captain and Jasprit Bumrah tactical acumen has been rewarded with vice-captaincy. Bumrah as a future leader excites me the most. #TeamIndia

Lucky ❤️✨ @LBerojya

Get well soon Ro🙂💔 Congrats to KL RAHUL on being appointed as the captain for the South Africa series in absence of Rohit Sharma. Also I am so happy for Jasprit Bumrah for being appointed as the vice-captian of the team💙Get well soon Ro🙂💔 #INDvsSA Congrats to KL RAHUL on being appointed as the captain for the South Africa series in absence of Rohit Sharma. Also I am so happy for Jasprit Bumrah for being appointed as the vice-captian of the team💙Get well soon Ro🙂💔 #INDvsSA

Online Hakeem @theonlinehakeem



#IndianCricketTeam #INDvsSA Rohit Sharma wont be picked untill he sheds 15 kgs.. - (Source - Brickinfo) Rohit Sharma wont be picked untill he sheds 15 kgs.. - (Source - Brickinfo)#IndianCricketTeam #INDvsSA

Adarsh Yadav @notyetadarsh

Why are people in this nation so obsessed with age?



Bumrah as VC is❤️ @venkatatweets People calling for showing Dhawan the door should remember that he averages 45 in ODIs, which is more than the God himself, he has been phenomenal for India in ICC ODI tournaments & he hasn't put a foot wrong.Why are people in this nation so obsessed with age?Bumrah as VC is❤️ @venkatatweets People calling for showing Dhawan the door should remember that he averages 45 in ODIs, which is more than the God himself, he has been phenomenal for India in ICC ODI tournaments & he hasn't put a foot wrong.Why are people in this nation so obsessed with age?Bumrah as VC is❤️

Uday Joshi @udayjoshi98 #IndianCricketTeam This Captain & Vice-captain combo could well be the future leadership core for Indian Cricket; but only if KL continues to perform the way he is in tests for the next 4-5 years, otherwise Bumrah, like Cummins, should lead India in the ultimate format! #Bumrah This Captain & Vice-captain combo could well be the future leadership core for Indian Cricket; but only if KL continues to perform the way he is in tests for the next 4-5 years, otherwise Bumrah, like Cummins, should lead India in the ultimate format! #Bumrah #IndianCricketTeam

