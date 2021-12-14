"This is a pleasant surprise" - Priyank Panchal on being picked for India's tour of South Africa

Priyank Panchal has finally been rewarded with an Indian team call-up after years of grinding in domestic cricket. The right-handed batsman was named as a replacement for Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the tour of South Africa with a hamstring injury.

Previously, the closest Panchal came to being picked in the Indian side was when he was named as a standby during England's tour of South Africa earlier this year.

Panchal, who landed in India three days back from South Africa, where he led the India A side, admitted that he has been waiting for this opportunity for quite some time now. Speaking to TOI, he said:

“It was just three days back that I returned home from South Africa. I hadn’t even unpacked properly, and now, I find myself landing in Mumbai (to join the Team India bio-bubble).”

Priyank Panchal added:

“I’ve been doing well since the last few years for Gujarat and India ‘A’, and I’ve been waiting for this chance for many years, but I didn’t expect to get this chance. This is a pleasant surprise.”

Priyank Panchal represents Gujarat in the domestic circuit and has been scoring heavily in the last couple of years. Overall, the 31-year-old cricketer has amassed 7011 runs from 100 first-class games at an average of 45.52, including 24 centuries and 25 fifties.

He admitted to having self doubts when selectors deprived him of an opportunity to don Indian colors season after season.

“It’s natural to feel a bit low after not getting a chance while I was scoring so many runs. However, my personality is such that I was always thinking: ‘What am I lacking now as a batsman? If I want to play for India, then what should I do to become more impactful? What kind of a game is required in international cricket?’ I’m glad that all my hard work and persistence have finally paid off,” Priyank mentioned.

Priyank Panchal is expected to be the third opener with in-form batsman Mayank Agarwal likely to pair up with the incumbent KL Rahul for the opener's slot in the first Test. The opening encounter between India and South Africa starts on December 26.

"The experience of having played in South Africa recently will surely help me" - Priyank Panchal

Panchal, who led India A in the recent tour of South Africa, believes playing for the A side over the years where he has faced international bowlers has bettered his game.

“The experience of having played in South Africa recently will surely help me. I’m glad I’ve played for India ‘A’ for the last four-five years. That’s a big stage where I’ve played most of the international bowlers,” he added.

Priyank Panchal had a good run in the four-day matches, where he played a gritty 96-run knock in the first match. His fluid innings is expected to convince selectors about his calibre on overseas wickets.

India are expected to leave for South Africa on December 16 where they will play three Tests followed by the same number of ODIs.

