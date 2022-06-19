"Kuch nahi badla" - Twitterati react after Rishabh Pant loses fifth successive toss in India vs South Africa 2022 series

India and South Africa are set to battle it out in the fifth and final T20I of their series on Sunday, June 19 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. South Africa have won the toss and have asked Rishabh Pant and Co. to bat first in the series decider.

India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant has now lost the toss in all five games of the rubber. Interestingly, South Africa have elected to bowl first every single time.

Many fans took to social media to react to Pant's lack of luck. Several netizens also suggested that the 24-year-old was even more unlucky than Virat Kohli when it came to the toss. Here are some of the reactions:

M.abulkhair02 @MAbulkhair02

Be like 🤣

#INDvSA #RishabhPant Back to back 5 toss lossBe like #ViratKohli𓃵 Re koi na tere te pehle bhi ek captain roj toss harta tha 🤣 #RishabhPant Back to back 5 toss lossBe like #ViratKohli𓃵 Re koi na tere te pehle bhi ek captain roj toss harta tha 🤣😀🤣#INDvSA https://t.co/sXXn5NpmQJ

Sevin Shaikh @sevinshaikhINC

@cricketaakash Dear @RishabhPant17 if you get a chance to captain again in future then ask the captain of the opposing team what would you like to choose first please don't toss a coin Dear @RishabhPant17 if you get a chance to captain again in future then ask the captain of the opposing team what would you like to choose first please don't toss a coin@cricketaakash

ɐslɐɯ @pitchinginline



#indvsa if virat kohli & rishabh pant go for a toss if virat kohli & rishabh pant go for a toss🙏#indvsa https://t.co/wvWY4AZ70I

Shivam Jaiswal 🇮🇳 @7jaiswalshivam



Lost all 5 tosses of the series



#INDvSA Clean sweep in toss for Rishabh pantLost all 5 tosses of the series Clean sweep in toss for Rishabh pant 😁Lost all 5 tosses of the series 👏👏#INDvSA

Rishabh shah @Pun_Intended___



#INDvSA #INDvsSA Players to Rahul Dravid when Rishabh Pant goes in the ground for toss Players to Rahul Dravid when Rishabh Pant goes in the ground for toss #INDvSA #INDvsSA https://t.co/tPGSFB3Kn4

Akhilesh @im25akhil



#INDvSA Rishabh Pant after losing every toss in the series. Rishabh Pant after losing every toss in the series.#INDvSA https://t.co/0sl1xQmyWf

cric_mawa @cric_crazy_mawa

Wahi Coin Wahi Toss Winner

5th Consecutive Toss loss for Rishabh Pant and India in the series

#INDvsSAT20 #INDvSA #RishabhPant Kuch nahi badlaWahi Coin Wahi Toss Winner5th Consecutive Toss loss for Rishabh Pant and India in the series Kuch nahi badlaWahi Coin Wahi Toss Winner💔5th Consecutive Toss loss for Rishabh Pant and India in the series#INDvsSAT20 #INDvSA #RishabhPant

arjun chauhan @Reallarru #INDvsSAT20

Rishabh pant last match to toss jit jaunga na



Luck be like :- Rishabh pant last match to toss jit jaunga naLuck be like :- #INDvsSAT20 Rishabh pant last match to toss jit jaunga na Luck be like :- https://t.co/znnInfoXew

The fifth T20I is of utmost importance for both India and South Africa as they look to claim a series victory. The final fixture is set to be a high-octane one as both sides are expected to go all guns blazing.

While the Proteas started off brilliantly, winning the first two encounters comprehensively, the hosts bounced back by emerging victorious in the subsequent two games.

India vs South Africa fifth T20I update

The players were on the field for the highly-anticipated clash between the two cricketing nations. However, they had to walk back as it started to rain in Bengaluru.

The start has been delayed due to rain and the first ball is yet to be bowled at the time of writing.

Here are the playing XIs for the fifth T20I:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

