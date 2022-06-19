"Kuch nahi badla" - Twitterati react after Rishabh Pant loses fifth successive toss in India vs South Africa 2022 series

India and South Africa are set to battle it out in the fifth and final T20I of their series on Sunday, June 19 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. South Africa have won the toss and have asked Rishabh Pant and Co. to bat first in the series decider.
India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant has now lost the toss in all five games of the rubber. Interestingly, South Africa have elected to bowl first every single time.
Many fans took to social media to react to Pant's lack of luck. Several netizens also suggested that the 24-year-old was even more unlucky than Virat Kohli when it came to the toss. Here are some of the reactions:
The fifth T20I is of utmost importance for both India and South Africa as they look to claim a series victory. The final fixture is set to be a high-octane one as both sides are expected to go all guns blazing.
While the Proteas started off brilliantly, winning the first two encounters comprehensively, the hosts bounced back by emerging victorious in the subsequent two games.
India vs South Africa fifth T20I update
The players were on the field for the highly-anticipated clash between the two cricketing nations. However, they had to walk back as it started to rain in Bengaluru.
The start has been delayed due to rain and the first ball is yet to be bowled at the time of writing.
Here are the playing XIs for the fifth T20I:
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje