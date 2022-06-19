Create
Notifications

"Kuch nahi badla" - Twitterati react after Rishabh Pant loses fifth successive toss in India vs South Africa 2022 series

Rishabh Pant failed to win a single toss in IND vs SA T20I series (Pic: Twitter)
Rishabh Pant failed to win a single toss in IND vs SA T20I series (Pic: Twitter)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Aditya Suketu Desai
Aditya Suketu Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 19, 2022 07:42 PM IST

India and South Africa are set to battle it out in the fifth and final T20I of their series on Sunday, June 19 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. South Africa have won the toss and have asked Rishabh Pant and Co. to bat first in the series decider.

India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant has now lost the toss in all five games of the rubber. Interestingly, South Africa have elected to bowl first every single time.

Many fans took to social media to react to Pant's lack of luck. Several netizens also suggested that the 24-year-old was even more unlucky than Virat Kohli when it came to the toss. Here are some of the reactions:

#RishabhPant Back to back 5 toss lossBe like #ViratKohli𓃵 Re koi na tere te pehle bhi ek captain roj toss harta tha 🤣😀🤣#INDvSA https://t.co/sXXn5NpmQJ
Toss... toss.. toss..I like it .. but toss don't like meRT : @RishabhPant17 #INDvSA https://t.co/VGvYBSVsMj
Dear @RishabhPant17 if you get a chance to captain again in future then ask the captain of the opposing team what would you like to choose first please don't toss a coin@cricketaakash
if virat kohli & rishabh pant go for a toss🙏#indvsa https://t.co/wvWY4AZ70I
@RishabhPant17 after consecutive toss losses#INDvSA #RishabhPant #TembaBavuma https://t.co/fpr2PW4YAT
Clean sweep in toss for Rishabh pant 😁Lost all 5 tosses of the series 👏👏#INDvSA
Players to Rahul Dravid when Rishabh Pant goes in the ground for toss #INDvSA #INDvsSA https://t.co/tPGSFB3Kn4
@RishabhPant17 How can you lose 5 toss in a row ? #INDvSA ...
Rishabh Pant after losing every toss in the series.#INDvSA https://t.co/0sl1xQmyWf
Kuch nahi badlaWahi Coin Wahi Toss Winner💔5th Consecutive Toss loss for Rishabh Pant and India in the series#INDvsSAT20 #INDvSA #RishabhPant
#INDvsSAT20 Rishabh pant last match to toss jit jaunga na Luck be like :- https://t.co/znnInfoXew
The probability of you winning a toss against @RishabhPant17 is 1.#INDvSA
"ha bhai tune sikh liya toss harna "🌝🫣#INDvSA #INDvsSAT20 #RishabhPant https://t.co/J85M7VLw2E

The fifth T20I is of utmost importance for both India and South Africa as they look to claim a series victory. The final fixture is set to be a high-octane one as both sides are expected to go all guns blazing.

While the Proteas started off brilliantly, winning the first two encounters comprehensively, the hosts bounced back by emerging victorious in the subsequent two games.

India vs South Africa fifth T20I update

The players were on the field for the highly-anticipated clash between the two cricketing nations. However, they had to walk back as it started to rain in Bengaluru.

The start has been delayed due to rain and the first ball is yet to be bowled at the time of writing.

Also Read Article Continues below

Here are the playing XIs for the fifth T20I:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...