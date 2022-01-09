"Where it all began for me in Test cricket" - Jasprit Bumrah pens emotional note from Cape Town

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah penned an emotional note on his official Instagram handle to share his feelings ahead of the India-South Africa Test series decider in Cape Town.

The Mumbai Indians pacer revealed that returning to Cape Town brought back many great memories and opened up that he had grown as a person and a cricketer since then.

A nostalgic Jasprit Bumrah shared the following post on his official Instagram account and captioned it:

"Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I’ve grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories. 😊"

Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut at Newlands in Cape Town four years ago against South Africa. He made an instant impact in the first innings by uprooting the stumps of legendary batter AB de Villiers.

He bowled a wonderful spell (3/39) in the second innings to showcase his talent in foreign conditions on the global stage. Despite a brilliant display from the Indian bowlers, the visitors eventually lost the match by 72 runs.

"The performance was not up to the standards we have seen" - Aakash Chopra on Bumrah and Shami's spells in the second Test

Former Indian Test opener Aakash Chopra opined that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami had rare off days in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test.

Chopra felt that their performances were nowhere near the lofty standards the duo have set in recent times.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel while reviewing the Indian bowling following their defeat in the second Test, Aakash Chopra said:

"We saw a rare off day from the pace attack. It was slightly an off Test match for Bumrah, it was slightly an off Test match for Shami as well. The performance was not up to the standards we have seen.

The series decider between India and South Africa will commence on January 11 in Cape Town.

Jasprit Bumrah will be rearing to go and contribute to India's cause in the upcoming match after a not-so-impressive performance in the previous contest.

